Every year, I tell myself, “Marnely, keep your Fourth of July plans simple. You’ve done the parade and fireworks for years in a row -— do you really need to do them all over again?” And somehow every year, I end up watching the parade and loving every minute of it. Last year, I perched myself on the porch of the Hob Knob Inn, where my best friend, Abby Gardner is the general manager, and it was truly the perfect spot to watch it from, thanks to my bestie connections, ha! Not only is the location perfect, but the inn guests surrounding me are bursting with joy at the display of New England Americana; whether it’s their first Edgartown Parade, or their 10th, and they’ve made it their tradition to stay at the Hob Knob — the energy is contagious. Here’s what’s in store for this holiday week in town, so that you too can catch the Fourth of July bug:

On July 3 at the Carnegie, “Tides of Tradition: The Next Wave of Sailor’s Valentines” is a contemporary sailors’ valentines exhibit by Island women artisans, inspired by 19th century shell mosaic keepsakes once brought home from Barbados by whalers. On display through August 15. Also at the Carnegie on this same day, their “Our Golden Hours,” by artists Candice Smith Corby and William Pettit, is the artistic transformation of Martha’s Vineyard’s oldest home, where history inspires creativity in an immersive visual journey through American living. Pay as you can, or prepurchase for $5.

If you’re planning on watching the parade and fireworks, here’s the summarized information from the Edgartown Police Department for both of them: At 4:15 pm, all downtown roads will be closed to vehicular traffic ,and the parade will start at 5 pm. At 8 pm, all of North Water Street, EYC, and Memorial Wharf will be closed to vehicular traffic, and fireworks will start roughly at 9 pm. For full details, head to the Edgartown Police Department Facebook page, facebook.com/edgartownpolice. Plan ahead and be safe!

There’s so many things happening on the Fourth, but before the parade, I’ll be stopping in to Edgartown Books between noon and 2 pm, as James Beard awardwinning and New York Times bestselling author Steven Raichlen will be doing a book signing for his latest book, “Project Griddle.” I met Steven back in 2012 on Twitter, back in the day when connections were actually made on that platform. It’s wild to think back on how more than a decade has gone by, and the man is still writing incredible cookbooks — looking forward to getting my copy of “Project Griddle” personally signed, and I hope to see all you Island foodies there as well!

On the 5th, don’t miss the “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” Frederick Douglass speech, from 11 am to 12:30 pm at the Federated Church. For the 15th year, the reading is being sponsored by the Federated Church of Martha’s Vineyard, and the Friends of the Edgartown Library. There will be refreshments at the end of the reading.

As we move from Fourth of July celebrations back to daily life, and for me, that daily life always involves food, indulge me for a second to talk about two spots on Main Street. First up, dinner at the Covington. Put it on your list, it’s delightful when you sit on the patio as the dusk falls. Our server Alex was on top of it, the food was locally sourced and delicious, and overall it was a great experience. I’m glad I got there early this season, as I hope to make it over again soon. The second mention goes to their sister restaurant, the Port Hunter, and mind you, I have yet to try this, but it’s on my list: their after-hours menu that starts at 10 pm. I’m not one to be out past my bedtime, but I get asked a lot what is there to eat in town late at night, and this new option by the Port Hunter seems so good and simple: smash burgers and chicken sandwiches, served 10 pm to midnight. I’ll stay up late this week and report back. On the note of restaurants, I’m looking forward to the latest potential opening in town, Indigo, where the Edgartown Sharky’s was located. The tagline is “Indian taste, local love,” so I can’t wait to see what that’s all about!

Birthday congrats go out to Kate Walpole (July 3), Aubrey Sirois and Greer Boyle Thorton (July 6), and Zared Shai and Zach Prifti (July 8). Cheers to you all for making Edgartown a better town with your energy and talents!