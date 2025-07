The Vineyard Preservation Trust will be hosting the Generations Picnic, a “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”-themed community fundraiser filled with music, dancing, games, and catered food, treats, and beverages, all in support of preserving the historic landmarks that define the Island. Community members can get involved by sponsoring, donating, or purchasing tickets.

Friday, July 12, 4:30 to 7:30 pm. Daniel Fisher House lawn, 99 Main St., Edgartown. Tickets: bit.ly/VTGenerationsTickets.