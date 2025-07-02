Global Rhythms Summer Concert Series

Martha’s Vineyard Museum will again be hosting its concert series, Global Rhythms, this summer. Presented in partnership with MVY Radio, the Island’s independent, nonprofit radio station, this series brings world-class musicians to the Bodman Courtyard at the museum on Wednesday evenings throughout the summer. Catch these artists as they take the stage and share their music and the personal cultural stories behind it.



Individual tickets:

$20 per concert. Free for Gen Z (born 1997 or later — bring ID)

Season pass:

$140: Admission to all concerts (get two concerts free), and one commemorative canvas bag.

Community partner:

$250: 1 season pass, 1 canvas bag, support for 5 others (at random)

$500: 2 season passes, 2 canvas bags, support for 11 others (at random)

$750: 3 season passes, 3 canvas bags, support for 16 others (at random)



More information here: mvmuseum.org.