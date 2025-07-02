New faces at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center

1 of 4

Each year the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center (MVFC) selects a small group of students pursuing careers in film or media, and provides them with real-world experience on how a film organization and arts nonprofit runs.

Introducing the 2025 MVFC students:

Nick Anderson, from Holliston, is a 22-year-old senior at Merrimack College majoring in humanities with a concentration in legal and ethical studies. Anderson says that before transferring schools, his experience at Hofstra University introduced a passion for filmography and cinema.

Devin Hill recently graduated from Emerson College with a B.A. in media arts production and a minor in comedic writing and performance. Hill notes she was born and raised on-Island, and will return for the summer. A fun fact about Hill is that she can speak Minionese, the fictional language that is spoken by the Minions from the “Despicable Me” franchise.

Seventeen-year-old Zoe Alphonse splits her time between Chicago and West Tisbury, and is a rising senior at the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools. In the summer, Alphonse works at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, volunteers in her community, and creates short films. She recently performed in her school’s production of the satirical musical “Urinetown.” In her spare time, Zoe loves hanging out with her family, spending days at the beach with friends, and enjoying great food.

Isabel Devita is a recent graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, where she majored in philosophy, politics, and economics, and minored in cinema and media studies. Devita grew up visiting Martha’s Vineyard. Her favorite movies are “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Pride and Prejudice,” and “Spirited Away.” She spent the summer of 2023 interning at the Film Society, and is excited about returning.

