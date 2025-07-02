“America is a tune. It must be sung together.” –Gerald Stanley Lee

I looked for a quote for the Fourth of July, during this time of so much division and stress in America. There is a real sense of the fragility of our democracy, as can be seen by the millions of people marching and protesting across the country. Flag-waving parades will feel different this year, maybe feeling more in kind with 1776, when it was really just a hope that this would work. Hope is powerful, and I truly hope that America can find a way to sing together.

On the Fourth, the 21st annual reading of the powerful Frederick Douglass speech “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” will take place at the Tabernacle. The program will begin at 11:30 am, with special remembrances in word and song to celebrate the life of Abigail Hubbell McGrath. Abigail was a child of the Harlem Renaissance, daughter of Helene Johnson and niece of Dorothy West. She devoted her life to inspiring creativity and courage. In 2003, she founded the Renaissance House, a creative retreat for writers in Oak Bluffs. Following the celebration of her life, the reading of the speech will be introduced by Makani Themba, and the readers include island residents and visitors to bring the words to life.

Megan Alley checked in to tell me that on June 10, Marques Rivers was sworn in and pinned as the new deputy fire chief for the town of Tisbury. His long career began when he was a junior fireman in Oak Bluffs. Marques is the third generation of Alleys to serve in the fire service, following his grandfather, Dennis Alley, who was the longtime Oak Bluffs fire chief, and his great-grandfather, Tony Alley. After being sworn in, Marques was pinned by his son Ethan. Congratulations!

Eileen Padua let me know that there are new plaques in front of the VFW Post at 14 Towanticut St. They are interesting to see, painted by local artist Joe Scanlan, and they honor all branches of the service.

Our town has lost a very special person, Patty Philbin Lawrence, who passed away much too young on June 19. Her husband Dave and daughter Lila and all of their family were surrounded by community love at her service on Monday. Please hold this family in your prayers.

The “Sunset Concert Series” on the Tabernacle lawn will begin on Friday, July 4, with the George Agnew Band. Each Friday from 6 to 7:30 pm through the summer, the MVCMA will present these wonderful concerts to enjoy outside. Bring your chairs, blankets, and picnics — but they ask that you leave your dogs at home. A full schedule can be found at mvcma.org.

Happy July birthday to Richard Michelson on the 3rd! Jeannie Delguidice celebrates on the 3rd also. On the Fourth of July, two famous songwriters were born in different eras: Stephen Foster, 1826 (“Oh! Susanna”) and Bill Withers, 1938 (“Lean on Me”).

New dad Nick Diodati and Suzanne Rollins celebrate on July 5. Happy anniversary to everyone’s favorite couple, Kim and Larry Jones, on the 6th! Birthday balloons go to Phil daRosa, Barbara Puciul-Hoy, Erin Pacheco, and Roger Maxfield on July 7. Happy birthday to Forrest Gump, a.k.a. Tom Hanks, on July 9.

