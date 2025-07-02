Real estate transactions: June 23 – 27

Chilmark

June 27, Donald L. Wertlieb and Arnold Polinger, trustee of Lorre Beth Polinger Family Trust-1012, sold Quansoo Beach Lot and Lot 36 (between Tisbury Great Pond and the Atlantic Ocean) to Frederick L. Weiss and Margaret Read-Weiss for $430,000.

Edgartown

June 23, Stephen Gardner Patt, trustee of Patt Family 2013 Revocable Trust, sold 27 Seventh St. North to Joao Silveira Barbosa and Sonia Cardoso Barbosa, trustees of Barbosa Family Trust, for $600,000.

June 23, Craig Evan Barton and Marthe Rowen sold 21 Coffins Field Road to Bridgette Bartlett for $1,595,500.

June 24, Alice L. Russell sold 17 Meetinghouse Village Way Unit 17 of Building F to Annie Le for $1,000,000.

June 24, Cathryn Cremens-Basbas and Monte G. Basbas Jr. sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 351 Week 33 to Anne Gillespie for $20,000.

June 25, John Montes Jr. and Kathleen Montes sold 2 Boylston Drive to Rodney Batten and Rita Batten for $1,299,000.

June 25, James O. Howell and April Howell sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 453 Week 41 to Paul Joseph Brozek and Margaret Gordiski Brozek for $1,500.

June 26, Robert F. Rubin and Nancy R. Neis sold 493 Katama Road Unit E2 to ETown Partners LLC for $1,970,000.

June 26, Courtney N. Carr, trustee of Oyster Pond EP Trust, sold 93 Oyster Pond Road to Michael A. Bass, trustee of 91 Oyster Pond Realty Trust, for $5,000,000.

Oak Bluffs

June 24, Lauren Elizabeth Folino sold 25 Old Barnes Road to 765 East Broadway Apartment 1 LLC for $1,400,000.

June 27, Loretta Debettencourt, trustee of Loretta Debettencourt Trust, and Theodore R. Debettencourt, trustee of Theodore R. Debettencourt Trust, sold 10 Kims Way to Abimar Ferreira Marques and Silenilda Eugena Da Silva for $1,100,000.

Tisbury

June 23, Carolyn B. Swain sold 345 Franklin St. to Vera L. Pedro Cacique for $949,000.

June 24, Susan Faticanti, trustee of Martha’s Vineyard Harbor Landing Condominium Trust, sold 0 MV Harbor Landing Condo Unit 39 Week 15 to Carolyn D. Rosenfeld for $500.

June 24, Tosca Vineyard LLC sold 21 William St. to Paul G. Cotton, trustee of Paul G. Cotton 2024 Trust, for $1,925,000.

June 25, Timothy Duffy and the Estate of William F. Duffy III sold 0 MV Harbor Landing Condo Unit 57 Week 13 to Donald S. Welinsky for $500.

West Tisbury

June 23, Jane Christian Langmuir Foster sold an undivided 50 percent interest in 22 Alex Way to Karl D. Langmuir for $720,000.