Slicing through social pretense

On Monday, July 14, humor writer David Sedaris is coming to the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. Sedaris is often referred to as a satire king, best known for his autobiographical, often self-deprecating stories, tales of family dynamics, and honest social commentary. His humor is not flashy or raucous. It sneaks up behind you and taps you on the shoulder.

Sedaris is the author works including “Barrel Fever, “Holidays on Ice,” “Naked,” “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” “Calypso,” “Happy-Go-Lucky,” “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim,” “When You Are Engulfed in Flames,” and “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls.” The audio version of “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls” was a 2014 Grammy Awards nominee for best spoken word album. He is also the author of the New York Times bestselling collection of fables titled “Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary,” with illustrations by Ian Falconer. His pieces appear regularly in the New Yorker, and have twice been included in “The Best American Essays.” There are more than 10 million copies of his books in print, and they have been translated into 25 languages.

Given his popularity, Sedaris draws colossal crowds at his events. He typically shares new or unpublished work — gauging the audience’s responses and scribbling notes down along the way. Recently I had a Q and A with him. As expected and appreciated, his responses weren’t dressed up or curated. They were very … him.

During your book signings, do you find that you get different types of questions depending on the city or town you’re in?

I don’t notice a lot of variety in the U.S. Here they’re generally the same questions from one night to the next. Only the order changes. “Did you pick up any trash today?” “What does your family think when you write about them?” et cetera. No one ever asks about anything I’ve just read, which is odd, I think. When abroad, the questions are mainly political. Others are about my experiences in or my opinion of whichever country I happen to be in. “What’s your favorite thing about Australia?” “How much do you love Sweden/Italy/South Korea?” If there are mics in the audience, the questions tend to be more like statements, or else there’s at least one follow-up. And so I never have mics in the audience. Rather, I like to call on people and then repeat their question –– “Did you pick up any trash today?” “What does your family think when you write about them?” –– et cetera, so that everyone can hear it.

Your nonfiction/memoirs are well-known and loved. But your fiction is also fantastic! Any plans for more? What do you see as the difference between fiction and nonfiction today?

That’s nice of you to say about my fiction. I probably write at least one short story a year, and it’s almost always based on some aspect of my character that I can’t stand. That’s not to say that I’m writing about myself. Rather, I invent a character, then weight him or her down with my vanity, my ignorance, my impatience. The difference between fiction and nonfiction is that one can withstand a New Yorker fact-check and the other can’t.

Do you have plans for your raw/unedited journals when you pass? Would you want them read, sold, displayed, destroyed?

Yale bought all my papers a number of years ago, and that included the diaries up to, I think, the year 2018. They’re now at the Beinecke Library. They can’t be looked at until after I’m dead, and even then I can’t imagine that many people would be interested. While I can’t speak to their content, I believe that they are nice objects. In that respect, I am proud of them.

What is the most challenging language you’ve learned or attempted to learn?

I’ve been trying to learn German with apps, but I think the only way is to take a class. I like the way the language is put together, but boy, is it tough. I go to Germany at least once a year, and would happily move there if they’d just hand me a passport. I’m just too old to secure one through legitimate means. I’ve done that in England. The paperwork just about killed me.

What’s one of the most interesting and/or beloved items you bought on one of your shopping excursions with your sisters?

I love the Yohji Yamamoto black cape I bought the last time we were in Paris together. It’s a tricky thing to wear. That said, I don’t understand why everyone doesn’t wear one. It’s really all about the weight.

I’ve heard that you are a fan of taxidermy. How many critters do you have in this form, and do certain species live in specific rooms?

I don’t own much at all, on account of moths. They’ll get into something and totally decimate it. The main thing I own is a kiwi that came from a museum, and is exquisite. Sadly, when people think of taxidermy, they think kitsch. I can’t count the mice in wedding gowns and cross-eyed weasels people have given me over the years — stuff that goes right into the trash.

While on the Vineyard, have you had much time to explore during your visits?

Nope. Never. I’m usually only there for one night. I’ve gone to a beach or two, but that’s it.

A friend of mine really wants to know if you ever get the urge to lick mailboxes.

That was 14 books ago.

The Island community and visiting “Jaws” groupies are consumed by the movie’s 50th anniversary. Did you see the film when it came out? Did it keep you out of the ocean like so many others?

I don’t think I saw it until that fall — past the beach season. But it made me wary, sure.

You’re earning a reputation for interesting wardrobe choices at your shows. Did you step into that with confidence or hesitation?

I’ve always thought that if you’re going to be in front of people, you should dress up. It’s fun. My ideas of dressing up have changed over the years, but I never hesitate to try something new. If I worry I look dumb, I’ll look dumb.



Intrigued? Grab tickets for David Sedaris soon and enjoy a night of laughs. The event format is a pre-show book signing, a 75-minute reading, a Q and A with the audience, and then a post-show signing. July 14, 7:30 pm, at the Tabernacle, 80 Trinity Park, Oak Bluffs. Order tickets at mvconcertseries.com/aneveningwithdavidsedaris. To learn more about Sedaris and his work, visit davidsedarisbooks.com.