Writing Prompts

June’s writing prompt –– Vineyard horror stories –– was not popular. Since we didn’t receive any submissions, we’ll share an essay by Brae Eddleston from the previous month’s prompt, which was “Vineyard love story,” as well as an essay written by Deb Dunn during the Thursday Morning Pages group at the West Tisbury library. Admittedly, we were a bit surprised nobody wanted to share their Vineyard horror story; surely some of you have them. The prompt that inspired Deb’s essay about Dolly Parton, which she wrote in a mere fifteen minutes, was “What I didn’t realize.”

Vineyard Love Story

By Brae Eddleston

True love happened in a crowded bar over vodka sodas. Technology has created a multitude of ways that people meet; however, for me and my husband, our meeting occurred organically, across a bar, during the themed “Christmas in July” party in 2015 at the Seafood Shanty.

Ricky and I had many mutual friends but had never crossed paths ourselves. After sharing our first date at the Lookout a week or so after meeting, we haven’t been apart since. Our love story truthfully feels very magical; however, the reality is that it’s fairly non-exciting to anyone who isn’t the two of us.

We started our relationship working through a few of the incredible restaurants on the Island. We highlighted our service standards through restaurants such as the Covington and Wave Bar, and then found a longtime home in pouring beers and serving chicken wings on the harbor at Coop de Ville. No matter which location we were lucky enough to work for, one thing that remained true was that we were always hired as a team. Rick and I work together so harmoniously that it is only natural that we moved from coworkers into business owners. Just over a month ago, we began our little piece of the restaurant industry as a popup kitchen based out of the Ritz called Pocket Dogs, serving specialty hot dogs and a little bit of sass. The sass mostly comes from my inherent personality; however, I thankfully still come off as likable (most of the time).

This little Island has hosted us for the entirety of our relationship, and likely always will. Neither of us ia a true islander, but this is now the longest place either of us has lived consecutively. We call the Island home, and we plan on always being able to do so. (P.S.: If any readers are selling their house, we’re interested.) I feel so lucky every day to have a partner who not only wholeheartedly believes in me, but also has believed in the two of us, every second of every day since we met. I knew disarmingly quickly that Ricky was the love of my life shortly into our relationship. He always jokes and says that it was the required khaki shorts for Shanty apparel that sold him on me.

In true Ricky and Brae fashion, we eloped rather than having a big wedding. We got married at the Little Chapel of the West in Las Vegas on November 22, 2019. Of course, Elvis married us, and in true New Englander form, we then went to see Aerosmith play live at MGM.

In my eyes, my husband is the most incredible human who has ever lived. Our love story will officially be 10 years old this August, and I am beyond excited to see what our next 50 years looks like. My best guess? Many more Island bars and restaurants, and plenty of hot dogs to go around.

What I Didn’t Realize

By Deb Dunn

What I didn’t realize is that, while she truly loves them and flaunts them, Dolly Parton is more than her enormous, voluptuous breasts. In truth, Dolly Parton is an icon as a musician, composer, and woman. She is beloved by every demographic one can imagine –– women of all ages, heterosexual, gay, and trans people, Jews, Christians, Muslims, young, old, liberal, conservative, fundamentalist, Black, White, Asian, Latinx … you can see them all walking out of one of her concerts.

What I didn’t realize is how prolific a songwriter she is. She has over 50 years’ worth of songs she has written, composed, recorded, and performed, and she’s still going! She has whole eras of music, like her “sad ass songs,” and ballads for strong women. What I didn’t realize is that she grew up in a family of 11 children, and listened to ballads from Ireland, Scotland, and England about women who were murdered, committed to insane asylums, and left single and pregnant. Dolly herself never had children, or carried a child. Dolly is a champion of women.

What I didn’t realize is that I wish I had paid more attention to her. I wish I had had a champion of women in my life as a girl, a prepubescent teen, a 20-something. I desperately craved a woman who could show me the way, guide me, give me courage and, most importantly, a voice. A woman to show me how to live vivaciously and unapologetically in all of my strength,

honesty, and femininity. A woman who could stick her enormous tits out to a man and say, “I am your boss. Deal with it.”

What I realize is that it’s taken me many decades to embrace even a fraction of the confidence, strength, femininity, and boldness of Dolly, and that as I continue my life’s journey, I settle more deeply into that strength. And I can be that woman to every young girl I know.

Thank you, very belatedly, to Dolly.

Deb Dunn is a reading specialist at the Edgartown school and her favorite book is the dictionary.