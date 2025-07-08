‘Farm dinners’ dispute still simmering in Chilmark

Chilmark officials are still trying to settle a years-long discussion about how to regulate and how many community dinners should be allowed at up-Island farms.

The Chilmark select board is proposing allowances for three events per farm over the summer and fall months, while local farmers say that the rules would be too restrictive and would impact their ability to reach the Island community and even sustain their businesses. They also say that they have Massachusetts state law on their side.

The debate came to a head, but not a conclusion, at a recent select board meeting where local farmers advocated for their right to hold gatherings while town officials tried to draw harder lines. After withdrawing a possible vote at last Tuesday’s meeting, the town will review their options with legal counsel.

Tuesday’s meeting, which grew contentious at times, was the second on the topic this year, but the conversation about agricultural events — specifically community dinners — in the town of Chilmark has been ongoing for over two years, with farmers hoping to do more to support their operations. The select board recently became involved, and they say they’re trying to find a middle ground.

“The town has historically said that farm dinners — with sit down, plated meals for consumption on premises — were not allowed under the ‘Ag exemption,’” select board member Matt Poole said. He clarified that they’re revisiting the decision in an effort to reach a solution, and that they value and see the importance of the farms. “[But] I think it’s really important that we set some guidelines … rather than just have [these events be] unlimited.”

Thomas Lesser, an attorney representing two Chilmark farms — Beetlebung and North Tabor — said the restrictions on agricultural events are misplaced. Lesser, in the small room in Chilmark town hall, said he trusts the board’s intentions, but doesn’t believe they’re rooted in law. He cited the Dover Amendment, which limits town and state authority with agricultural and educational events, and said Chilmark cannot restrict farm events the way it’s trying to.

The “Ag exemption” in the Dover Amendment is a zoning ordinance that prohibits towns and states from overly interfering with farms as long as the farm meets certain criteria. Education is one of those criteria, and it’s one of the purposes that the dinners may meet, according to the farmers and their representation.

“I understand what you’re trying to do, but you have limited authority in this area,” Lesser told the board. “Massachusetts law is really clear.”

But some Chilmark residents felt the town was not restricting possible farm events enough. Tucker Drummond stood up and passionately drove home his point to both the select board members and farm owners in the room. He feared the 21 agricultural events over the few months — at seven farms and with three dinners each — would turn Chilmark into the “restaurant capital of the world.”

“This is a commercial restaurant pretending to be a backyard barbeque,” Drummond said. “I think this is way too fast … and we haven’t even thought through the implications of all of this.”

But Rebecca Dix, owner and operator of North Tabor Farm, disagreed. “No farmer wants to be a restaurateur. Not here in Chilmark. Not in this town,” she said.

Dix listed the benefits of her farm and others: educational tours, classes, mentor programs, gleaning events with Island Grown Initiative, 4H programs with the Charter School, and their farm stand, which she said is the most commercial aspect of most Island farms, if a mutual-trust money jar can be considered commercial.

“I’ve been a farmer for 32 years,” Dix said. “We support our community and we trust our community … [Events are] not going to change what we do here. [They’re] just going to add to it.”

Dix said she and the other farm owners in Chilmark have been working with the town for years on a compromised solution, and the three events limit didn’t feel aligned in that vision. The issue coming to any contention was unusual for those involved, who say this process has been civil, community-oriented, and geared towards a best solution for all involved parties.

“We just want to feel supported,” she said to the select board members.

Marie Larsen, select board chair, said she understood Dix’s concerns. “I do take issue that the select board has done nothing for this,” she said.

“We’ve done more in two weeks than the last few years [combined],” Poole responded.

The three members of the board voted to withdraw and take the matter up with town counsel before setting anything in stone. Some select board members said getting these regulations right the first time around matters most to them — making sure they’re appropriately working with the law, the community, and the farm owners.

But that means business as usual will continue for the summer, with farms still hoping to conduct dinners at their farms, and what they say are outdated systems in place to support them doing so.

Poole said the number of events that have been considered have changed a few times in the past two years. Ten events a season for each farm in Chilmark would mean 70 possible dinners total, and the select board said they’re hesitant to allow too many right out of the gate.

In a select board meeting weeks ago, building inspector Adam Petkus suggested ten as the most dinners a farm could hold as a possible compromise.

“The concept of ‘Farm Dinners’ or ‘Agri-Tourism’ have long been proposed by the farms in Chilmark as another way to support their farm operations,” he wrote in a letter to the select board. He suggested certain guidelines for the events due to necessary board of health and building inspector approval. But at that meeting, the motion was pushed, and the vote delayed.

The farm owners and their staff left the most recent select board meeting and walked to the lawn to the side of the building to discuss the past two years between each other. They stood in a circle and talked about their love for the town of Chilmark and their hope that they’ll continue working toward a solution.

“I’m here because farming matters,” West Tisbury resident Chrissy Minnich Kinsman said. “Food, and bringing people together, and coming to a table is what’s going to sustain us right now.”

For some in the fifteen person group on the lawn outside of Chilmark town hall, their intentions for a thoughtful solution have felt unheard, and they said their defenses are only going up because they believe in the value of farming, food, and community.

“People want to protect what they love,” director of Beetlebung Farm Amy Shepherd said to her fellow farmers.