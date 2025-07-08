Grateful for support for Democracy Forward

To the Editor:

June 28 and 29, on the porch and in the backyard at 140 North William St. in Vineyard Haven, patrons purchased useful items to benefit Democracy Forward. Our cashiers were energetic teenagers. They helped design the signs, and understood the meaning of the fundraiser. Democracy Forward is working day and night to defend the rights of our people and our nation’s Constitution. Its message is to create the conditions for courage to advocate for ourselves and for one another; for the courage not to give into attempts to divide us. These six teenagers accepting the money were awed by the donations, and so pleased that any leftovers would benefit the less fortunate.

Liza Coogan, Vineyard Haven

Dolly Campbell, Vineyard Haven

Jennifer Garfield, West Tisbury