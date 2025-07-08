Police investigating noose hung in Oak Bluffs

1 of 2

Oak Bluffs police are investigating after a noose was recovered hanging in the front yard of a residence at the end of June, which is raising alarms for the homeowner.

According to the Oak Bluffs police report filed June 27, “there was a frayed rope, about 1/2 in in diameter, which appeared to be old and used. There was a loop.”

Outside the 11 bedroom housing unit on Beth Way earlier this month, the homeowner, Dana Mylott said he recovered the noose hanging from a tree; according to reports, it appeared that someone used a nearby mulch pile to lift themselves high enough to reach a branch to hang the noose in the front yard of Mylot’s building, in a visible location.

Police have not identified an individual nor motives behind the incident.

Mylott, speaking to the Times, said he is concerned because the family who is currently living at the home is Black and that this incident could have been racially motivated. But he also believes this could be a community learning opportunity.

“For me, [it’s a] teachable moment, even if kids are just messing around and not knowing what they are doing,” said Mylott. “When you put up this symbol especially at a home with a Black family living here, that’s extremely hateful; it makes them look over their shoulder in a way they shouldn’t be.”

“When people do stupid stuff like this, maybe they were drinking, maybe they thought it’d be funny or they could get a reaction,” added Mylott. “What if you were on private property and someone decided you were a threat to their family and something worse happened, that’s the teachable moment.”

Mylott said he didn’t want to jump to conclusions or cause a negative commotion in the community, however, the location of the noose on the property and the height of the branch it was hung from make the incident seem deliberate.

“I know everything is bonkers in our society but I also know our community is so strong and we have a lot of support here, so I’m hoping that’s a teachable moment for them,” said Mylott. “I hope someone sees this story and knows someone who did it and says, ‘Hey man, you shouldn’t be doing stuff like that and this is why.’”

As for who it could be, Mylott said a lot of people travel past his road on the main road and from the State Forest.

“My land goes right into the state forest so there’s a lot of people biking, hiking, walking their dogs, there’s a lot of action on the bike path and going up and down that road into the State Forest,” he said.