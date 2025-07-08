Traffic: The fly in the ointment of Vineyard summer

To the Editor:

I very much enjoyed my first visit to the Island recently, for me and my wife to spend time with her oldest friend. Martha’s Vineyard is a lovely place, and everyone we met was welcoming.

The fly in the ointment, unfortunately, was the traffic. Unless you carefully planned your route and timing, it was horrendous. And this was still June, before the summer rush. My observation was that uncontrolled intersections –– including that amazing five-way junction –– were a significant problem.

I understand the reluctance to bring traffic lights into the mix. But how about rotaries? They are a proven way to smooth flows, giving everyone a chance, and only requiring negotiation with one other vehicle. They might require a bit of getting used to, but it surely would be worth it.

Simon Cox

Australia