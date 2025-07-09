Willow Arya Sanfilippo

Tonya Thomas and Matthew Sanfilippo of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Willow Arya Sanfilippo, on June 19, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Willow weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Noah Billings Piland

Samantha Piland and Anthony Piland Jr. of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Noah Billings Piland, on June 30, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Noah weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.



Lily Belle Sisco

Tiffany Sisco and Marcus Sisco of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Lily Belle Sisco, on June 30, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Lily weighed 7 pounds, 1.6 ounces.