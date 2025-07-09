‘Colonization and the Wampanoag Story’ book group

The Aquinnah Cultural Center will present a series of conversations and activities at Stillpoint tied to Linda Coombs’ book, “Colonization and the Wampanoag Story.” Participants will engage in intergenerational dialogue and activities. There are two group sessions being offered, one in July and one in August. It is recommended that participants either read the book beforehand or be in the process of reading it during the month of their sessions. Group A: July 12, 19, and 27, 1 – 2:30 pm. Group B: August 16, 23, and 30, 1 – 2:30 pm. Children 12 and up must be accompanied by at least one adult. 20 Stillpoint Meadows Road, Vineyard Haven. stillpoint.thundertix.com/events/247590.