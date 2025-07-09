From Jaws 50th anniversary weekend, we went straight into Fourth of July weekend, and you all might have felt the shift in energy in town. The summer crowds are here, and with that, the boost our Island tourism survives on: Rentals are booked, dinner reservations are made, Main Street shopping is done, and we fall into place of what peak season in Edgartown is. Let’s remember this moment when winter comes, and we need to be warmed up. In the meantime, let’s talk about happenings in town.

First up, congratulations are in order to a few Edgartown restaurants for being listed in a recent Boston Eater article listing “The 16 Essential Stops Around the Island,” including four stops in town: Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery (try their latest Strawberry Basil Hard Seltzer), 19 Raw Oyster Bar (the Charred Octopus and Sriracha Fries makes for the perfect summer lunch), Vineyard Scoops (on my list to try is their newest offering, Dubai Strawberry Chocolate Cup) and Behind the Bookstore (which I hear only rave reviews for, and I plan on going to dinner there this week). Cheers to the teams at these local eateries — as someone who worked in the kitchen for 12 years of her life, I know firsthand how hard these months are, and when a compliment drifts back into the kitchen, it truly makes the long hours worth it!

Turning those hours into minutes now, there’s a new device at the Edgartown library that will dispense 1-minute, 3-minute, and 5-minute short stories: the Short Story Dispenser! A simple device with three illuminated buttons, which you press, and out rolls a long strip of paper, randomly generated by the machine from its online bank of original and classic stories, poems, and even comics. The Edgartown library is the second public library in New England to own a Short Story Dispenser. It is located on the first floor at the circulation desk. Stop in and print a story! Another exciting thing happening at the library is its special author festival in the library’s program room. Meet with local and visiting authors, hear excerpts from their work, and purchase signed copies of their books. Each author will have a table set up to showcase their work and talk to attendees. Edgartown Books will be at this event to sell books. Featured authors are Alison Bass, T. Elizabeth Bell, Holly Bellebuono, Tom Dresser, Nicole Galland, Joshua Hammer, Diane Kiesel, and Glyn Vincent! It’s on July 17, from 5:30 to 7 pm.

From books to art, the Eisenhauer Gallery is pleased to present “Summer Raised,” an exhibition of work by Paul and Laina Norwood, a father-daughter visual artist duo with Martha’s Vineyard roots. An opening reception will take place on Thursday, July 10, from 6 to 8 pm, accompanied by live music from Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish. The exhibition will be on display from July 10 to 23. Worth checking out this week as well.

And from art to fashion, the ladies at Kin invite you to an evening of Art and Fashion ($85) to benefit the Preservation Trust on July 17. The “See It Through” show will include a gallery opening for L.A. Brown Photography and a fashion show by Rooey Knots. There will be light grazing and beverages provided, as well as live music by pianist Jeremy Berlin. Proceeds for the event will be donated to the Preservation Trust in honor of the John Coffin House, built in 1703. Tickets can be bought online at bit.ly/KMV_SeeItThroughTix.

Birthday shout-outs go out to Adam Darach and Amanda Murtha (July 11); Sarah Banks and Tina Miller (July 14); Margot Datz and Raphael Shai (July 16). Many blessings upon you!