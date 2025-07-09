Father-and-daughter art show at the Eisenhauer Gallery

1 of 2

The Eisenhauer Gallery will be showcasing “Summer Raised,” an exhibition of artwork by Paul and Laina Norwood, a father-daughter visual artist duo with Martha’s Vineyard roots. Paul Norwood is a landscape and figurative artist. Originally based in the Bay Area, Paul Norwood has been painting on the Island for more than 20 years. His daughter, Laina Norwood, is currently a student of fine arts at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Her paintings are inspired by artist communities in the Bay Area and Martha’s Vineyard.

The Norwoods’ paintings tell the story of the time they’ve spent on Martha’s Vineyard throughout the years. The presentation explores the parallels between the growth and change that they and the Island have undergone.

An opening reception will take place on Thursday, July 10, from 6 to 8 pm, accompanied by live music by Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish. The exhibition will be on display to July 23.