Hospital reports rise in tick bites

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is reporting an increase in tick-related visits to the emergency room to start the summer season, which correlates with a trend seen across the Northeast.

Between June and July so far, the hospital saw more tick-related visits to its emergency department week by week this year compared with 2024. Between June 1 and July 5, the hospital saw 261 tick-related emergency department visits this summer, compared with 194 during the same time period in 2024. Last week saw nearly double the patients. Already for this week, up until Tuesday morning, the number of visits is more than the whole week last year.

“We are certainly seeing a higher volume,” Dr. Karen Casper, who directs the hospital’s emergency medical department, told The Times on Tuesday.

Casper noted it is difficult to tell what type of ticks were the causes of the visits — whether dog, lone star, or deer tick. Most of the patients at the emergency department came because of rashes and “bullseyes” formed by tick bites, before any diseases kicked in.

The increase in visits to the hospital also correlates with a dramatic rise of alpha-gal syndrome on the Island, spread through lone star tick bites that produce an allergy to red meat. In 2020, just two people tested positive for alpha-gal, compared with 523 in 2024.

The rest of the state has also seen a spike in hospital visits. According to a Massachusetts Department of Public Health spokesperson, tick-related emergency department visits are higher in 2025 than the past three years, and diseases spread by the common deer tick are of most concern.

The state DPH combines Dukes and Nantucket counties when counting the number of people who were diagnosed with tick-borne illnesses at emergency department visits, and it shows that there was a rise between 2020 (158 diagnoses) and 2023 (304 diagnoses) before a dip in 2024 (245 diagnoses). As of June 16 of this year, the state says there have been 48 “tick-borne disease visits” to emergency departments.

The Vineyard and state numbers are also correlating with a wider trend across the Northeast. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s tick bite data tracker shows that May, since 2017, is usually when the most emergency department visits occur. This year, for every 100,000 visits, 283 were tick-related, compared with 134 per 100,000 visits for the national average in May.

There can be various factors that contribute to a rise in tick bites — including mast years, in which oak trees produce an abundance of acorns and make it easier for the arachnids to latch onto small mammalian hosts — and climate change is seen as a contributor to increased tick numbers. The Massachusetts Division of Environmental Toxicology, Hazard Assessment and Prevention states climate change is leading to hotter and longer warm seasons, and fewer nights below freezing.

“These weather changes increase the number of days that ticks are active, and raise the risk of tick-borne diseases like Lyme disease and babesiosis,” the agency states.

Additionally, increased humidity can make for a good tick habitat. According to the Columbia University Irving Medical Center’s Lyme and Tick-Borne Diseases Research Center, ticks can get dehydrated easily, and prefer “moderate temperatures and high humidity” over “dry or hot conditions.”

Three tick species are known to transmit diseases on the Island: Lone star ticks can spread alpha-gal syndrome, deer ticks commonly spread Lyme disease, and American dog ticks can spread Rocky Mountain spotted fever. A fourth species, the Asian longhorned tick, was spotted for the first time on the Vineyard in 2023.

While local officials are uncertain whether there has been a surge in the Vineyard’s tick population this year compared with other years, there is a fear that tick numbers have risen annually with the introduction of the lone star tick.

Patrick Roden-Reynolds, who leads the Vineyard’s tick program and performs regular surveys, said it’s tough to know if there is an increase this year; he does not start summarizing his surveys until September, and even then it can be hard to pinpoint.

“But I will say I keep finding lone star ticks in new areas, and [they] almost seem to be more common in backyards,” Roden-Reynolds said. “So in a way, I do believe the tick problem has gotten worse and worse since the lone star ticks arrived.” Concerns of lone star ticks making their way to the Vineyard’s population centers were raised in 2017, with local experts fearing an infestation within the following five years.

Lea Hamner, a Dukes County contract epidemiologist, is concerned with the high number of tick bites, considering that the Island hasn’t even entered the lone star larval “tick bomb” season yet.

“These clusters of hundreds of tiny ticks start becoming more common in late July, and extend through the early fall,” Hamner said.

Prevention is key

Local health officials urge Islanders to take preventive measures to avoid bites from ticks. “In the face of potentially life-changing disease or allergy, I’m picking effective protection every time,” Hamner said.

Hamner recommended getting clothing treated with permethrin, an insecticide that can repel and even incapacitate ticks.

Especially for outdoor activities, Casper said people should wear protective clothing to “cover as much skin as possible,” recommending wearing light-colored clothes to spot ticks more easily. She also said that applying insect repellents containing EPA-registered insect active ingredients like permethrin or DEET would be helpful.

Casper also underscored the need to do daily tick checks in the following “high-risk areas” on the body for ticks, and to remove the arachnids immediately if spotted:

Under the arms

In and around the ears

Inside belly button

Back of the knees

In and around the hair

Between the legs

Around the waist

Casper highlighted that not all tick bites spread diseases. She said that ticks must be “attached for multiple hours before diseases, like the bacterial Lyme disease, can be transmitted,” and symptoms “may begin anywhere from three to 30 days post–tick bite.”

Unless you’re experiencing a “life-threatening emergency,” Casper said, patients should reach out to their primary care provider first — though there is a waitlist of patients for primary care that Vineyard providers are trying to whittle down.

“They should be able to advise you when to come to the emergency department,” she said.