Kara Taylor: 25 years of creation

1 of 3

This season, Kara Taylor is celebrating her 25th year as a professional artist. Taylor opened her first gallery in 2000 at Nip ’n’ Tuck Farm when she was 25 years old. After three locations, and a quarter of a century later, Taylor is pleased to invite the public to view a special body of her new work in the exhibit “Lucid Dreamer,” which explores the dreamy, dark and celestial.

Taylor was recently featured in Create! magazine’s spring issue, “Of Land and Longing: The Language of Contemporary Landscape.” “Curated by artist and publisher Ekaterina Popova (Create!) and artist and educator Victoria J. Fry (Visionary Art Collective), the works presented in this collection reflect a dynamic and evolving language of landscape — spanning the emotional, environmental, and symbolic,” Taylor says. “Get your copy on Amazon!”

Currently on view at Taylor’s studio are a selection of new works, both landscape and figurative. 24 South Road, Chilmark. Summer hours: Thursday to Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm.