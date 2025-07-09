‘Light & Form’: Dual exhibition by Gwen Marcus and Sean Roach

1 of 2

The Louisa Gould Gallery is proud to announce its summer exhibition, “Light & Form,” featuring more than 40 works of fine art by sculptor Gwen Marcus and realist painter Sean Roach. The show will open with a public artists’ reception on Saturday, July 12, from 5 to 7 pm at the gallery’s location, 54 Main St., Vineyard Haven.

This exhibition brings together Marcus’ masterful bronze figurative sculptures and Roach’s luminous seascape oil paintings — offering a dialogue between the elegance of the human form and the shifting, expressive power of ocean waves.

Recognized as one of the foremost figurative sculptors working today, Gwen Marcus has exhibited throughout the U.S. and Europe. Marcus has been widely praised for her sensitivity to the human form, and has earned numerous honors, including the Gold Medal of Honor from the Allied Artists of America, Audubon Artists, and the American Artists Professional League. She is also a fellow and former board member of the National Sculpture Society. For this exhibit, the gallery showcases several of her pieces, including a life-size bronze figure, “The Bather,” of a woman touching her toe into the water, along with another life-size bronze of a child tying her shoe, and 30 other figures and dog sculptures.

Sean Roach’s series of realistic seascapes captures the prismatic light and rolling energy of Martha’s Vineyard’s shoreline. A graduate of the Tyler School of Art at Temple University, Roach spent years in television and theatrical set design before returning to his first passion, painting.

Working in a meticulous, layered oil technique, Roach builds each painting from days of research, photography, and plein air study. His current focus is on waves — each treated as a portrait, full of personality and movement. “The wave as a subject feels limitless,” Roach says. “It’s light, motion, and spirit — free from the drama of people.” He constructs custom wood frames for each piece, further emphasizing craftsmanship and permanence. “I’m attempting to make forever paintings,” he adds, “works that people will enjoy for generations.”

“Light & Form: Gwen Marcus and Sean Roach” runs through August 6. Opening reception, Saturday, July 12, 5 to 7 pm. Louisa Gould Gallery, 54 Main St., Vineyard Haven. Gallery hours: Open daily, 11 am to 5 pm. For more information, contact Louisa Gould at louisa.gould@gmail.com.