“Don’t worry if you’re making waves just by being yourself. The moon does it all the time.” –Scott Stabile

The July full moon rises on July 10. It’s called the “Buck Moon” for the new-growth antlers on male deer that emerge in July (they are beautiful to see, but I wish they would stay out of my garden!). This moon will be very low in the sky, making it appear very large. I’ll see all you moon-watchers at the beach at dusk on the 10th!

The popular Oak Bluffs library book sale will be held on Thursday and Friday, July 17 and 18, from 10 am to 4 pm, and Saturday, July 19, from 10 am to 2 pm. Books for children, teens, and young adults will be sold in the library meeting room; adult books will be offered in the Town Hall meeting room (lower level, access from rear parking lot). This year they will be accepting payment by credit card as well as check, cash, or Venmo — and a discount will be offered to all teachers, including early childhood educators!

Dorothy Underwood’s grandson, Jared Thomas, surprised girlfriend Emily Wheeler on June 27 at the Ocean Park bandstand with a proposal of marriage. Congratulations to the newly engaged couple, and to very happy mom Jennifer Underwood Thomas!

Music at Featherstone continues with Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish on Friday, July 11, from 6:30 to 8 pm, and then the Grateful Dread on Monday, July 14. Thanks to Ann Smith and Featherstone staff for sharing their beautiful space for these outdoor concerts! Tickets are available one week ahead at featherstoneart.org.

You still have a chance to see “Currents in Contemporary Ceramic Art” at the Francine Kelly Gallery at Featherstone. The work is astounding; the gallery is open daily from 1noon to 4 pm.

Have you heard about “The Shark Is Broken”? This play was written by Ian Shaw, son of Robert Shaw (“Quint”), about the drama and hilarity that ensued aboard the Orca while the three main characters waited out weather and malfunctioning shark issues during the filming on M.V. in 1974. It debuted in London, was a hit on Broadway, and thanks to Circuit Arts, is showing for a limited time at the Performing Arts Center at MVRHS through July 20. Tickets at sharkmv.com.

Happy birthday and happy summer to Doreen Marino and Jennifer Bausman on July 10! Piano man David Crohan celebrates on July 11! Dennis daRosa was born on that day in Oak Bluffs in 1949; sending him heavenly wishes. Child whisperer Nancy Salon celebrates on the 11th also! My grandson Augie Cheney turns 8 on July 13, and on the same day we sing “Happy Birthday” to Serena LaVoie and Buffy Knight Carroll. July 14 is the day to celebrate Mikey Waters, the master of finding lost objects. On July 15, we celebrate the fabulous Laurel Redington! Helene Albert and Ed Monette celebrate on the 15th also. Birthday hugs to Sophie Combra, Beth Healy, and Joanne Cassidy on July 16. I remember Maynard Silva, whom we lost too soon, on July 16, 2008.

Send me your news!