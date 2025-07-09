Wes Anderson’s quirky new film, “The Phoenician Scheme,” showing at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center starting July 12, starts with a bang — a big one. The protagonist, loathsome international business tycoon Zsa-zsa Korda (Benicio del Toro), barely survives this sixth assassination attempt. But not to worry, there will be plenty more to come.

In Anderson’s fast-paced comedy adventure, Korda, aware that his many enemies are after him, calls his daughter, a young nun named Liesl (Mia Threapleton), to his palatial palazzo. Korda has not seen Liesl in years, yet demands that she sign the agreement to become his heir. He wants to protect his estate in case of his death, and involve Liesl in his ambitious (and unscrupulous) Phoenician scheme. The plan is a multifaceted development project involving water, rail, and power infrastructure, and will ruin many lives, but if successful, will secure Korda’s financial future.

Liesl doesn’t want to be involved for many reasons. However, Korda dismisses her moral objections and desire to remain a nun, says that his nine sons are irrelevant, and denies having murdered Liesl’s mother — or any of his many other wives. Korda protests that it is his half- brother, Nubar (Benedict Cumberbatch), who was responsible for her mother’s death. Because Nubar is also a partner in the scheme, Liesl reluctantly agrees to join the venture as a way to bring her uncle to justice.

Korda is a bully. “If something gets in your way, flatten it,” is his motto, and that’s precisely what he does when a powerful consortium of enemies plots to steal his fortune. The group drives up the cost of building materials, which threatens to bankrupt Korda by significantly increasing the project’s expenses. So he sets out, with Liesl in tow, to close the gap by securing more money from his five partners. Korda commandeers his awkward tutor — an entomologist with a secret, Bjorn (Michael Cera) — to join them, deputizing him as his administrative secretary. Bjorn instantly falls for Liesl, who, as a nun, swears she’s not interested in worldly things, but over time, begins to soften and accept some material comforts.

The trio’s visit to each partner in search of more money is a romp. The escapades include those with a dashing prince named Farouk (Riz Ahmed); brothers (Tom Hanks and Bryan Cranston) who want to settle matters by playing basketball in an underground tunnel; French nightclub owner Marseille Bob (Mathieu Amalric), who is incredulous when robbed by armed rebels; the cheerful shipping magnate American Marty (Jeffrey Wright); and Korda’s stern cousin Hilda (Scarlett Johansson), who, while agreeing to marry him, refuses to give him more money; and finally, an explosive meeting with an unhinged Uncle Nubar. Many others populate the large ensemble cast, including Willem Dafoe, and Bill Murray as God.

Anderson peppers his film with recurring events, including Korda’s offering of a hand grenade as a greeting gift, and multiple assassination attempts on his life. The latter leads to vague visions of heaven, where various mysterious scenarios unfold related to Korda’s life.

Woven throughout is also a bit of a murder mystery about Liesl’s mother’s death and the evolving relationship between father and daughter, leaving us to wonder whether familial love or money will prevail.

“The Phoenician Scheme” bears the stamp of Anderson’s meticulous stylization, evident in his carefully choreographed filming, directing, and arresting scenery, as well as an original score by Alexandre Desplat and classical pieces, notably by Igor Stravinsky.

“The Phoenician Scheme” is playing at the M.V. Film Center starting on July 12. For tickets and information, visit mvfilmsociety.com.