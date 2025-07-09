Summer brings spike in missing pets on Martha’s Vineyard

July is National Lost Pet Prevention Month, and new national data reveals that pets are nearly twice as likely to go missing during the summer months. As the Island fills with visitors and families, local pet owners are urged to take extra precautions to keep their fur buddies safe.

More than 200,000 missing pet reports collected by PetRadar show that disappearances in the U.S. nearly double in summer. While these numbers are national, the trend is familiar to many on Martha’s Vineyard, where the season brings open doors, busy yards, and plenty of distractions.

David Olthaar, founder of PetRadar, notes, “On Martha’s Vineyard, the summer months bring a unique mix of visitors, events, and outdoor activities. We often see a rise in missing pet reports right after busy weekends or fireworks displays. It’s important for Islanders and visitors alike to remember that a little extra care — like checking gates and keeping pets indoors during celebrations — can make all the difference in keeping pets safe.”

Tips to keep Vineyard pets safe this summer:

Microchip your pet, and ensure your contact information is current

Use a secure collar with a clear, up-to-date ID tag

Choose a trusted local friend or family member if you need a pet sitter

Keep pets in a secure area when doors and windows are open

Double-check fences, gates, and screen doors before leaving home

Stick to familiar routines as much as possible, especially during busy weekends

For a complete guide to lost pet prevention, visit bit.ly/PR_LostPetPrevention. To learn more about ways to find a missing pet, visit .petradar.org/en.