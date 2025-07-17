Gael Benicio Farias Scatolin

Julia Farias and Lucas Scatolin of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Gael Benicio Farias Scatolin, on July 8, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Gael weighed 9 pounds, 14.9 ounces.

Yana Elle Mendonca

Elena Mendonca and Michael Mendonca of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Yana Elle Mendonca, on July 11, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Yana weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.



Donovan Watt Medgyesy

Kathrine Medgyesy and Peter Medgyesy of Orlando, Fla., announce the birth of a son, Donovan Watt Medgyesy, on July 11, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Donovan weighed 5 pounds, 3.4 ounces.

