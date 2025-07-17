Celebrating 43 years of playing jazz on M.V.

1 of 2

Stan Strickland and Joel Harrison have been making music together for 43 seasons now, and are holding another concert to celebrate. The two first encountered one another in the days of the Seaview, and have gone on to perform for dozens of Island venues from Chappaquiddick beaches to the Chilmark Community Center, and throughout Oak Bluffs and Vineyard Haven.

Strickland was part of Harrison’s first band; since then, the two have continued to perform together in jazz groups that celebrate a diversity of approaches and styles. Their upcoming performance will feature a mixture of Harrison’s compositions, jazz standards, and Latin/African-based music.

Other musicians joining in include Chico Huff, a virtuoso bassist originally from Martha’s Vineyard who is now based in Philadelphia, and longstanding Island musicians Tauras Biskis and Jeremy Berlin. Catch Harrison on guitar, Strickland on voice and woodwinds, Berlin on piano, Huff on bass, and Tauras Biskis on drums. $20. Monday, July 21, 6:30 to 8 pm at Featherstone Center for the Arts.