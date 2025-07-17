Meet artist Yolène Legrand

The Oak Bluffs Library Art Gallery will hold a “meet the artist” reception on July 30 from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm, featuring the works of Yolène Legrand. A wide range of paintings and prints are on view, featuring Haiti, France, and various parts of the U.S. Legrand’s artwork will be displayed through the end of July during regular library summer hours.

Legrand is an internationally recognized landscape artist, muralist, and art instructor. She is part of a new generation of Haitian-born artists living in New York, and has exhibited in many galleries and museums, and in private and corporate collections in the U.S., Europe, and Haiti. Drawing from personal experiences, her sophisticated, luminous paintings reflect the vibrant colors of Haiti, and a sensitive and evocative treatment of her subject matter. After a successful career in banking, Legrand enrolled in the Art Students League of New York, where she developed her artistic talent.

Oak Bluffs library, 56R School St., Oak Bluffs. For more information, contact itiah1@aol.com.