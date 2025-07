Live Oak

By Jeffrey Agnoli

Like the great oaks

of the Vineyard

our consciousness grows

deeper and farther

than we know

each time

we choose to follow

the oneness

our hidden

magnetic roots

pull the light closer

our spreading branches

touch new truths

our selves like unfolding

leaves brush against

the stars.

Jeffrey Agnoli lives in Edgartown. His short poems can be viewed on Instagram @jeffagnoli.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.