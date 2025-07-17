Under one roof

1 of 3

The Vineyard House, the Island’s only nonprofit substance abuse recovery residence, has a special place in many people’s hearts. For 28 years, residents, their families, staff, and volunteers have come together to celebrate the Vineyard House’s positive impact at its annual fundraiser, the Water Tasting by the Sea, which will take place July 24 at the iconic Clemmey Estate in Edgartown.

Throughout its history, the house’s importance to the Island’s health and welfare has been demonstrated by the strong support it has received from all segments of the community.

It all began in 1997 with a group of dedicated and caring volunteers who recognized the need for a safe, transitional living environment for Islanders in early substance abuse recovery. A generous member of the community donated the first residence, setting the Vineyard House on a path to address two pressing issues — housing and substance abuse — without relying on state or federal funds.

Other houses followed over the years, in various locations. Dawn Bellante, former executive director and board member, currently a member of the board of advisors, describes the next steps that the organization took. “Ten years ago, I was executive director when Vineyard House was able to build its sober living campus with the generous support of the Island’s year-round and seasonal community. The campus became an essential part of what the residents experience. I have witnessed miracles, lives transformed, and families restored. Hundreds of friends, neighbors, tradespeople, and businesses donated significant amounts of money, time, and/or talent to build a residential Platinum LEED–certified campus on land partially donated by a local family. There were so many people who gave of themselves for this campus to come to life.”

Vineyard House is designed for group living, including bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens, laundry facilities, and common areas. A separate administrative building includes an ample space for daily community AA and NA meetings, open to all Vineyarders, with more than 7,000 participants attending throughout the year.

The comfortable campus also provides a context for healing. Current executive director and LICSW Jennifer Vogel remarks, “I think one of the most inspiring things I’ve seen is family reunification. Children often play on the decks, or have picnics. It gives the resident the ability to rebuild that relationship and trust. And the spouses will often come over, with the couple cooking dinner together in the house.”

Vogel speaks too about the strong sense of community that supports the residents: “They are our neighbors, friends, and coworkers. They are the fabric of the community, and their recovery only strengthens the community as well. They become a better parent, spouse, and employee.”

The residency program is all-encompassing. Vogel explains, “It provides bumpers, structures, and accountability. In addition to remaining sober, all residents are required to attend 90 recovery meetings in 90 days, and a weekly house meeting. They must attain a sponsor who supports them in their recovery, participate in random drug and alcohol testing, help with chores, and gain full-time employment. Another important aspect is to establish a support network with other residents.”

This internal support comes in various forms. There are resident support advocates who help newcomers acclimate. They also meet with residents who have been on the campus for about a year, to assist them in planning how to live in the community as sober individuals once they leave six months later.

Likewise, there are also house managers who oversee rules and regulations. The current two are past residents. Sheila Shapiro, board member, chair of the Resident Support Committee, and retired LICSW, says, “It’s a beautiful thing for these folks to say to the residents, ‘Ten years ago, I was where you are.’ Other past residents return and meet with current ones, providing them with a living example of how things can get better.”

Board member Bill Howell, who was involved in building the campus, reflects, “Vineyard House has come so far since I was a resident in 1999. I was not able to function very well in the world at that time. It was at the Vineyard House that I was reintroduced to some basic things. What I see over the past 25 or so years is that it has just gotten better and better, and does more and more for people like me.”

Howell continues, attesting to the building of bonds at the Vineyard House: “There were people whom I lived with there who are friends and neighbors today. They are literally part of my community, and their lives have been transformed. They would be unrecognizable to me today if I hadn’t watched it myself. I feel like the Vineyard House has been a place for survivors of a near-fatal catastrophe. You become so close, not just from having gone through the collision, but also from the recovery from it.”

For tickets to Water Tasting by the Sea, on July 24 from 5:30 to 8 pm, visit vineyardhouse.org/water-tasting2025. For more information about Vineyard House, see vineyardhouse.org.