Cathy Sue Merrill, 68, of Edgartown, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at her home. She was the wife of Clay R. Merrill.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 29, at 11 am in the New Westside Cemetery on Robinson Road in Edgartown. A complete obituary will follow in another edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.