Cynthia Jane Wayman passed away peacefully on July 17, 2025, at her home on Lambert‘s Cove Road.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, July 26, at 2 pm at the Christian Science Society, 123 New York Ave., in Oak Bluffs.

Cynthia was predeceased by her husband, Dave, a jazz trombonist and talented builder who designed and built their home, including the studio where Cynthia taught art to generations of young students. She is survived by her daughter, Holly, an Island native.

There will be a very brief service, after which friends will be able to share memories and anecdotes about this beautiful life. If unable to attend, please text or email your thoughts and memories to waymanholly5@gmail.com, or write to 318 Lambert's Cove Road, Vineyard Haven, 02568.

Cathy Sue Merrill, 68, of Edgartown, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at her home. She was the wife of Clay R. Merrill.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 29, at 11 am in the New Westside Cemetery on Robinson Road in Edgartown. A complete obituary will follow in another edition of this paper. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.