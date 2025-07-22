Jerry Davies Millett II (“Davy”), of Falmouth and Tisbury, recently passed away.

Davy was born in Needham on July 14, 1967, to Jerry Davies Millett and Elsie Kingsbury Millett. Davy was born while his father, Jerry, was serving in Vietnam. Davy was a graduate of Natick High School and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

He is survived by his mother, Elsie Kingsbury Gilman of Montague; and his brothers, retired Col. Samuel Kingsbury Millett of Missoula, Mont., and Craig James Millett and his wife Lissa Millett of West Tisbury and Marblehead.

Davy will be buried next to his father, Jerry Davies Millett, in West Tisbury. Interment will be private.