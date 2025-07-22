Martha Polson Bean lived a full life deﬁned by practicing habits of kindness, benevolence, and love.

Martha spent her youth and early adulthood in Weymouth. It was there on the family farm that Martha nurtured her love of animals and gardening. After World War II, Martha met the love of her life, Col. John R. Bean, while he visited the Polson farm seeking a Thanksgiving turkey. (Russ did go home with a turkey, and more important, a heart smitten by love.) A few years later, Martha and Russ married, and dedicated themselves to a busy military life, living and serving in many locations including Florida, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, New Jersey, and New Hampshire. Early in Russ’ military career, Martha served as president of the Tinker Air Force Base Wives Club. Martha was also a member of the Molly Stark Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution in New Hampshire.

Martha and Russ made their permanent home in Amherst, N.H. It was there that they devoted themselves to fully enjoying their family, especially with the arrival of grandchildren Jenifer, Alexandra, and Katlyn. Martha and Russ lovingly cared for many pets, including Siamese cats and many dachshunds. Martha doted abundantly on her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, knitting dozens of cherished sweaters and garments for all occasions. Martha loved doing handwork, especially needlepoint. There were many examples of her work in and about her home, which will ﬁnd loving homes with her family.

While a true New Hampshire Yankee, Martha and Russ spent many summers in their family cottage on Martha’s Vineyard. There Martha tended her daylilies and window boxes, and was a regular patron of local restaurants, ice creameries, and needlepoint vendors. In her later years, her favorite activity was to drive down to Memorial Wharf, get a cup of mocha chip ice cream, and watch the boats and people come and go on the waterfront.

Martha was impressively resilient. The ﬁrst year in her Amherst home, she endured a vacant second ﬂoor, with only exposed studs, rafters, and plywood ﬂoors. Extending this construction tolerance, in the Vineyard cottage the ﬁrst summer, there were no cabinets or countertops, and unﬁnished ﬂoors, too.

Martha kept an impeccably clean domicile. To her mind, cleanliness was indeed akin to godliness.

Martha took great joy in celebrating and attending the various accomplishments of her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Many of these celebrations were in the arts, music, performances, and the like. Martha and Russ loved patronizing the arts and music, and regularly attended concerts and performances in Boston. The Christmas Pops was among Martha’s favorite events, which she lavishly shared with family.

Martha was never one to seek attention, and as such, she maintained a low proﬁle in her quiet life, cherishing mostly the love and care of her nuclear and extended family. Martha courageously navigated the challenges of aging and the decline of her wellness. True to all other aspects of her life, she handled aging with dignity, including the transition from independent living to assisted living in the Courville community at Carlyle Place in Bedford, and subsequently Courville at Manchester, where she spent her ﬁnal days with the loving care of the Courville staﬀ and VNA Hospice.

Martha is survived by her sons, Robert R. Bean (spouse Elaine Bean and daughter Jenifer) and Ned Bean (daughters Alexandra and Katlyn); loving dachshund Beau; sister Roberta Fairman; and nieces Page and Britannie and their children Noah, Emma, Nellie, and Elsie, and Laura LaVigne and her spouse Ken and their children, Curtis and Justin.

A reception celebrating Martha’s life will be held at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 26 Kinsley St. in Nashua, N.H., on July 24, from 10 am to noon. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of ﬂowers, donations can be made to Little Paws Dachshund Rescue, online at littlepawsdr.org/donate, in memory of Martha.

Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial or leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please go to phaneuf.net.