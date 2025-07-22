Rosemarie L. Littlefield

Rosemarie L. (Pacheco) Littlefield, of Vineyard Haven, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 15, 2025, at Cape Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sandwich. She was 81 years old.

Born on April 23, 1944, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital in Oak Bluffs, Rosemarie was the daughter of Beatrice and George Pacheco. She graduated from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in 1962.

In her early years, Rosemarie held a variety of jobs, but her most meaningful work was caring for children — a role she cherished deeply. She also took great pride in working alongside her husband at the Lagoon drawbridge, a place that held special meaning for them both.

Rosemarie is survived by her loving husband, Earl Littlefield; her children, Kim Klaren (Jonathan), Ken Romero (Jeff), and Lyrae Littlefield (Dan); and three cherished grandchildren, Kelly Klaren, Jemma Edelbach, and Coulson Edelbach. She also leaves behind her beloved granddogs: Rocky, Obie, and Truffle. She is now joyfully reunited with her faithful dog Maggie, who surely greeted her with a wagging tail.

A private service was held on July 19 at Oak Grove Cemetery on State Road in Vineyard Haven.