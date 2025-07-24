Court report

July 7

Dino V. Ferrini, 29, Westford; photographing sexual or intimate parts without consent, disorderly conduct, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Renata L. DeOliveira, 49, Framingham; operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop and/or yield, arraigned and held, bail set at $200 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

David N. Rodrigues, 21, Oak Bluffs; assault and battery on household and/or family member, intimidation of witness/juror/police/or court official, kidnapping, assault with dangerous weapon, arraigned and held, bail set at $2,500 with potential for bail revocation, conditions to stay away from and not contact alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

Griffin N. Riley, 28, Tucson, Ariz.; operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, improper operation of motor vehicle, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Norma N. Holmes, 82, Edgartown; har

July 8

Shane K. True, 43, Vineyard Haven; assault and battery on household and/or family member, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for bail revocation, conditions to abide by all existing conditions and check in with probation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Meirilucia Nunes, 44, Vineyard Haven; assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, arraigned and held, bail set at $100 with potential for bail revocation, conditions to stay alcohol-free with random testing and to stay away from and not contact alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

July 11

Rona Carvalho, 19, Oak Bluffs; marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, arraigned and held, case closed.

Jairo D. Freitas, 37, Vineyard Haven; failure to stop for police, speeding at rate exceeding speed limit, marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, operating motor vehicle with registration suspended, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

July 14

Michael D. Jones, 58, Edgartown; threat to commit crime, intimidation of witness/juror/police/court official, arraigned and held, conditions to stay away and have no contact with alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

Marta Deoliveira, 46, Vineyard Haven; assault and battery on family/household member, vandalized property, arraigned and held, bail set at $500 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Jack S. Crognale, 68, Edgartown; restaurant defraud, resist arrest, disorderly conduct, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.