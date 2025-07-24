Unbelievable that we’re coming into the last week of July. Does time go by faster the older we get? It seems like when we were kids, time seemed to extend and double itself, some sort of flexible concept that adjusted to our desires. I still consider myself a 40-year-old kid at times, but somehow the 24 hours in my “adult” day truly disappear into the ether the older I get. By the time you’ve read this column, I’ll have turned 40½. This is your reminder to celebrate everything and anything, because as you can see, time is a privilege and a blessing.

This week, make time for music at these three Edgartown establishments: At Bad Martha’s Brewery, there’s live music Thursdays through Sundays, 4 to 6 pm; Fridays at the Atlantic, DJ Rockwell plays starting at 10 pm; and on July 29, enjoy “Sounds Like Summer” with the Jeremy Berlin Trio at the Edgartown library, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

Aside from the consistency of time moving at the speed of light, the other constant you can count on within this column is the mention of food on a weekly basis. This week, I’m alerting you that the Dubai chocolate trend has arrived in Edgartown — finally. Vineyard Scoops has a Dubai Strawberry Chocolate Cup: fresh strawberries, crispy kataifi (a type of shredded phyllo dough used in Middle Eastern and Greek cuisine) with pistachio and tahini cream, and warm chocolate sauce poured on top. It’ll be the best $15 you spend this week, I promise.

And to pair chocolate with its best friend, coffee, I met up with Todd Christy of Chilmark Coffee Co. (chilmarkcoffeeco.com) this past week. I tagged along while he was doing a coffee delivery to Rosewater Market, and it’s truly impressive to see all the work that goes behind our local brands. Todd has been at his coffee craft for more than 15 years and counting, and talking to him about his goals, it always comes down to exceptional coffee. He stays focused on roasting only specialty-grade coffee to the best of his abilities; he sources from producers and farmers who are being more than fairly compensated for the work they do; and at the end of the day, we always come to the realization that supporting local means that the money you’re spending on a local product is staying on-Island, and that’s all that matters. You can find Todd’s coffee by the bag at Morning Glory Farm, Rosewater Market, and Edgartown Meat & Fish, and by the cup at Lucky Hank’s and Rosewater Market. This might sound like a sponsored paragraph, but far from it — I’ve drunk (and paid for) Todd’s Squibnocket Rocket coffee beans daily for the past 10 years of my life, and I truly believe in supporting his work and his product, and I think you should too!

As we run around during the peak busyness of the summer season, with too much caffeine in our systems, and an endless to-do list, I recall this sentiment I came across recently: “What a blessing to be tired in the pursuit of your own choosing.”

I’ve been repeating this as a mantra on days when the tasks seem endless and the energy is not there. How lucky are we to call Edgartown home? And in the spirit of Edgartown, birthday wishes go out to two incredibly hard-working Edgartown women: on July 27 and 28, Meg Honey Baptiste and Jean Wong, respectively, celebrate their special days! Make sure to wish them a happy birthday if you see them this week!