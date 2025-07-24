Meaningful tales

Two delightful children’s books have hit our Island shelves. Each has a strong Vineyard connection. The first, Carrie Anne Vanderhoop’s “Wôpanâak Seasons: Seeqan, Neepun, Keepun, Pup8n,” welcomes us to Vanderhoop’s childhood memories and the stories she heard growing up in Aquinnah on Noepe, commonly known as Martha’s Vineyard. Vanderhoop comes from a dual lineage of Gawa Git’ans, Massett Inlet Eagle Clan of Old Massett, on her mother’s side, and Aquinnah Wampanoag on her father’s side.

Vanderhoop’s poetic text and Mangeshig Pawis-Steckley’s lusciously colorful and evocative illustrations create Akeeahm8s’ universe. Her name is the Wôpanâak word for bee, meaning “One Who Travels Over All the Land.” Speaking directly to us, we experience Akeeahm8s’ joy in the pleasures each season brings. Family, community, celebrations, appreciation for the land, and most definitely food are central to each. We start in Seeqan (spring), when she welcomes the ospreys, herring, and swans back home. Akeeahm8s helps her sister and mom plant pumpkins, sunflowers, and the traditional “three sisters” — corn, beans, and squash. She dances with people of all ages at the Aquinnah spring social. “We sing and dance the robin song to honor the robin’s return.”

In each subsequent season, Akeeahm8s’ adventures introduce us to additional traditional ways. We end in Pup8n (winter), hearing about the hunters who track white-tailed deer through the woods and then cook the venison over an open fire. The family is enjoying Christmas day, a feast at the table, and prayers for the food, land, sea, and “all our loved ones near and far.” At the end of each season, Akeeahm8s asks us, “What are you thankful for?” reminding us to be grateful for all that we hold dear.

Vanderhoop hopes her book will foster in children a connection with our natural world and respect for the original stewards of the land: “It feels like young people are spending more and more time on their screens. When I grew up in Aquinnah, I had the most amazing childhood, being able to run anywhere, know my neighbors, and be in community and the land. I felt it would be wonderful if everybody could experience it.”

Vanderhoop felt it was essential to integrate Wôpanâak words throughout the story: “When I was growing up, we didn’t have any fluent language speakers.” Thanks to the Wôpanâak Language Reclamation Project, she explained, “In my lifetime, the language has been brought back. I have family members who compose songs and sing in the language, and I’ve been able to say prayers in the language, so it was important to have it included in the book for our young people.”

Amy Benford’s “Oh No, Tillie!” is a delightful romp — a delicious tale of a lovable, mischievous Labradoodle who has no remorse, but instead relishes causing amusing trouble. Benford narrates the story, running us through each of Tillie’s antics. Tillie steals the toy right from the mouth of her poor brother, Oscar. She tries to help herself to human treats as well, and paws up against the stove, licks a turkey still in the pot. She “ate” the couch, much to her delight. We see, too, that Tillie loves to travel, head hanging out the car door, ears and tongue flapping in the wind. And snuggling is clearly Tillie’s favorite; she’s a little too big to do so, but nonetheless nestles on Mom’s lap.

Mira Dzhantova’s charming black-line and color-wash illustrations beautifully capture the essence of Tillie’s lovable personality. Dzhantova, who visited from Bulgaria last summer, includes little hints of the Vineyard. You can see the “Entering Edgartown” sign, and in the background, the Steamship Authority ferry as Tillie takes a swim. On the final pages, Benford writes, “Above all else, Tillie is great at doing one thing … Tillie makes us SMILE! Oh, Tillie!”

Benford includes a photo montage at the end of the book reflecting many of the drawn images, highlighting that the wonderful tale is rooted in reality. Learning the real Tillie’s backstory makes the book — and Tillie — deeply meaningful. In 2013, the Benfords lost their 15-year-old daughter, Abbie, to an anaphylaxis reaction caused by a food allergy. Some of Abbie’s friends came to say goodbye while she was on life support for four days in a hospital in Boston. Benford relates, “One of her friends asked us if we were going to get that other dog. We were like, ‘What other dog?’ She said, ‘Just so you know, Abbie has been telling everybody you are going to get another dog, name her Matilda, and call her Tillie.’ So, 10 days later, we did that.” Benford continues, “I have to tell you, Tillie does what she wants and doesn’t look back. She seizes life, and that’s how Abbie was. There are a lot of powerful connections.”

Flipping through the pages of both books, it is clear that Vanderhoop and Benford have gifted us with meaningful personal tales that will delight young children and the adults who read to them.

“Wôpanâak Seasons: Seeqan, Neepun, Keepun, Pup8n” by Carrie Anne Vanderhoop, $19.95. Available at Edgartown Books, the Aquinnah Cultural Center, and Hatmarcha Gifts on the Aquinnah Cliffs. “Oh No, Tillie!” by Amy Benford, $15. Available at Edgartown Books, Bunch of Grapes, and Off Main in Vineyard Haven.