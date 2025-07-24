Misty Meadows’ Summer Benefit: Student Showcase

On August 3, from 5 to 7:30 pm, Misty Meadows Equine Learning Center invites the community to its Summer Benefit: Student Showcase Extravaganza. The event will spotlight the amazing impact of equine-assisted programs through live demonstrations by Misty Meadows students. From young riders to adult participants, the showcase will demonstrate the growth, confidence, and healing that can happen when people partner with horses.

“This is more than just a benefit, it’s a celebration of community, courage, and connection,” says Misty Meadows Executive Director Sarah McKay. “Every student’s story is a testament to the power of this work, and we can’t wait to share that Misty magic with our friends, neighbors, and supporters.”

The event will also feature special guest Chef Jon Ashton, known for his charismatic personality and globally inspired cuisine. Guests will enjoy cocktails and delicious hors d’oeuvres while mingling with Misty’s horses, as well as indulge in a decadent dessert reception.

All proceeds from the Summer Benefit support the year-round programs at Misty Meadows, where individuals of all ages and abilities build trust, strength, and self-awareness through guided interaction with horses. Community members are encouraged to attend, give generously, and experience firsthand the impact of this vital work.

Tickets are available at bit.ly/MM_StudentShowcase. For more information about Misty Meadows and its programs, please visit mistymeadowsmv.org.