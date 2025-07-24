Oak Bluffs

“Don’t be a bump on a log!” –Caroline Hunter

This simple phrase is a call to action, given by Caroline Hunter every morning in the water at Inkwell Beach as she leads the Polar Bears, who gather for exercise and meditation. Caroline is an educator and activist for social justice; she has traveled the world speaking out against racism and injustice, and talking about her antiapartheid activism and her passion for equality. She encourages everyone to do something for someone else — help your community, or volunteer, or run for office. She practices what she preaches: She is on the school committee in Cambridge, and she gives her time freely for Island community benefits and dinners throughout the year.

On July 28, Caroline Hunter will be honored at the M.V. Museum with a Martha’s Vineyard Medal, an award given annually to community leaders who have made an impact on Island life through their commitment and service. The ceremony starts at 5 pm.

“Light up the Lagoon” on Saturday, July 26! The Lagoon Pond Association invites everyone to join in on a beautiful evening to recognize the importance and beauty of Lagoon Pond by bringing lights to beaches, docks, boats, and houses around the lagoon. At 9 pm, there will be an illuminated parade of boats that will travel the length of the Lagoon.

Tom Dresser is giving one of his fascinating and informative tours of Oak Grove Cemetery this Saturday, July 26, starting at 11 am at the library entrance. Great way to pick up some Island history.

The M.V. Playhouse announces the opening of “Chilmark” on July 25. This compelling drama tells a story of 19th century Chilmark, when deafness was not a disability but a part of the community, and everyone knew the Island sign language. Written and directed by Catherine Rush, the play runs through August 16 — don’t miss it!

Mariposa Museum is presenting the work of Danroy Henry Sr., starting on July 23 and running through Sept. 21. This exhibit of Dan’s gorgeous and eclectic work is called “A Way Through,” which he calls “an ongoing dialogue with the materials I encounter.” If you know Dan, you know of his resilience and joy of life in the face of hardship and heartbreak. His artwork is breathtaking; be sure to stop in and experience it.

The Tabernacle Sunset Series continues on Friday with the Dock Dance Band, from 6 to 7:30 pm.

The last July “Musical Monday” will feature the Jeremy Berlin Trio and Theresa Thomason, 6:30 to 8 pm. Starting in August, the time will change to 6 to 7:30, and there is a great lineup scheduled, kicking off with Entrain on August 4!

Happy birthday to Stephanie DaRosa on July 24. Logan Campbell will blow out his candles on the 25th. Paul Robinson celebrates on July 26, and Skye Sonneborn has her day on the 27th. We remember Jackie Kennedy Onassis on her birthday, July 28. Beth Serusa shares the day! Rachel Barrett Perry and Denise Cote-Alwardt share the 29th, and Ashley Medeiros celebrates on the 30th.

Send me your news!