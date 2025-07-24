Poet’s Corner

What’s Worth Saving?
By Deb Dunn
The sea
Butterflies
Bees
Ziploc baggies, washed out and dried
Rubber bands holding kale and collard bunches together
Hugs for the ones I love
Kisses for when I really mean it
Birds
Bananas, bruised and browned, frozen for smoothies
Humanity
Democracy
Paper only used on one side, for scribbling reminders, grocery lists,
and notes to my family: “Gone walking,” “Made you a smoothie, it’s in the fridge”
Paper bags from Cronig’s to collect recycled paper
Thoughts that don’t add to the conversation
Newspapers for wintertime fires in the woodstove
Short piece of thread for mending little rips in the underarm seam of a shirt
Our educational system
Higher ed
Civility
Jokes, rehearsed and memorized, ready to share
Leftovers
Hand soap bottles to refill and reuse
All endangered and threatened species of living things, animal and plant variety
Time for listening.
Really listening.
Readers that maybe are a little too weak now that your eyes are a bit older,
cuz you never know when or where you’ll need them.
Deb Dunn is the K-2 reading specialist at the Edgartown School, and an avid outdoor enthusiast and amateur birder. She believes in the power of collaboration and community.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to