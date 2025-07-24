Poet’s Corner

What’s Worth Saving?

By Deb Dunn

The sea

Butterflies

Bees

Ziploc baggies, washed out and dried

Rubber bands holding kale and collard bunches together

Hugs for the ones I love

Kisses for when I really mean it

Birds

Bananas, bruised and browned, frozen for smoothies

Humanity

Democracy

Paper only used on one side, for scribbling reminders, grocery lists,

and notes to my family: “Gone walking,” “Made you a smoothie, it’s in the fridge”

Paper bags from Cronig’s to collect recycled paper

Thoughts that don’t add to the conversation

Newspapers for wintertime fires in the woodstove

Short piece of thread for mending little rips in the underarm seam of a shirt

Our educational system

Higher ed

Civility

Jokes, rehearsed and memorized, ready to share

Leftovers

Hand soap bottles to refill and reuse

All endangered and threatened species of living things, animal and plant variety

Time for listening.

Really listening.

Readers that maybe are a little too weak now that your eyes are a bit older,

cuz you never know when or where you’ll need them.

Deb Dunn is the K-2 reading specialist at the Edgartown School, and an avid outdoor enthusiast and amateur birder. She believes in the power of collaboration and community.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to

allison@mvtimes.com.