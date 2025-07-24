Real estate transactions: July 14 – July 18

Aquinnah

July 15, David Harris sold 0 Moshup Trail to the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $35,370.

Edgartown

July 16, Ralph R. Pisani Jr. and Kimberly A. Pisani sold 55 North Summer St. to Kimberly A. Pisani, trustee of Pisani Family 2015 Irrevocable Trust, for $6,500,000.

Oak Bluffs

July 14, 35 Temahigan Project LLC sold 31 Temahigan Ave. to 6th Knight LLC for $595,000.

July 15, Simon E. Shapiro and Margaret M. Moran, trustees of Simon E. Shapiro 2023 Trust and Margaret M. Moran 2023 Trust, sold 64 Deer Run Road to Mark A. Reppert and IRA Innovations LLC for $515,000.

Tisbury

July 16, Susan Faticanti, Lenetta Lee, Ritha Sams-Sawyer, Emily A. Meehan, Peter Thomas Halchuck, John Franceschini, and Donald S. Welinsky, trustees of Martha’s Vineyard Harbor Landing Condominium Trust, sold 0 MV Harbor Landing Condo Unit 59 Week 9 to Richard B. Crowley and Donna M. Crowley for $100.