Rising tennis player competes in national tournament 

Jack Rosenburg, a 12-year-old, nationally-ranked tennis player whose family splits time between Martha’s Vineyard and Puerto Rico, returned to the Island after competing at Clay Court National Championships in Delray Beach, Florida earlier this month where he faced off against some of the hightest-ranked under-12 tennis players in the country.

The tournament, which invites 124 of the country’s best under-12 tennis players to compete, was the young player’s first national tournament, and it provided Rosenburg with a challenge that he said boosted his confidence and reshaped his approach to the game.

For Rosenburg, who is ranked 93rd nationally and number one for his age-group in Puerto Rico, his love of tennis originated on Martha’s Vineyard when he was just six years old, taking lessons at Vineyard Family Tennis (VFT) in Oak Bluffs.

“I realized my first lesson, the moment I started playing. I just loved it from the very start,” said Rosenburg. “I like the feeling that you can control what you can control.”

Under the guidance of Coach Oscar Michalek from Poland, who mentors Rosenburg in the summer at VFT, he developed a passion for the sport. “My parents just signed me up and I went with the flow,” he said.

Now Rosenburg estimates that he would rank top five to ten in Massachusetts, despite not having an official ranking.

At the national tournament, Rosenburg played four singles matches and one double, partnering with Puerto Rico’s number two player to take on the third-best doubles team in the country. Despite suffering a hard-fought loss 6-2, 6-1, and a 6-2, 6-2 singles defeat to a Southern California player ranked 128th nationally, Rosenburg said his real takeaway was a new style and new level of confidence.

“It kind of surprised me,” he said. “The players I played against, they weren’t hitting it as hard as I expected but they were keeping the ball deep so I couldn’t really attack.”

Rosenburg said the tournament taught him the value in consistency over an aggressive point-seeking style of play.

“It boosted my confidence to say the least,” said Rosenburg. “It also kind of changes the way I want to play the game because I usually go for winners but I’m not consistent enough.”

For Rosenburg, who has had his eyes set on qualifying for the national tournament since last year, going in he said his goal was not primarily to win but to improve.

“Its a very very hard tournament so I am not concentrating on winning, I am just concentrating on learning,” he said.

As he continues to train in Puerto Rico in the off-season and on Martha’s Vineyard with the VFT in summers, Rosenburg said his goal is to play division one tennis and continue improving his national ranking.

“I want to just get better,” he said.