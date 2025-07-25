High school principal agrees to one-year contract

The MVRHS School Committee has agreed to a one-year contract with incoming principal Sean Mulvey, who top administrators hope could become the long time leader of the school.

During a meeting late last week, the committee agreed to give Mulvey, former guidance counselor at the high school, $185,000 for the year.

Superintendent Richie Smith, saying they were fortunate to have Mulvey’s leadership, told the committee Thursday that he had hoped the principal would accept a two-year deal; still, he is omitting the word “interim” from his contract. “I believe he is the principal, and I want the community to see him as such,” Smith said.

Mulvey will replace Sara Dingledy who served as the principal for nine years; she announced in May that she was taking a position within the district’s front office. Smith announced the Mulvey selection earlier this month.

Mulvey, explaining why he turned down a two-year appointment the superintendent proposed, told the committee that filling the role for one year will provide the district enough time to conduct a search for a new principal. If he finds that he likes the position, he would consider putting his name in as a candidate. The school is expected to begin a full search in the fall.

Meanwhile, schools officials across the district and committee members gave Mulvey a strong endorsement at Thursday’s meeting.

“Great choice,” said Tisbury principal John Custer “I’m very supportive and well done.”

Committee member Kathryn Shertzer said that she is thrilled with the choice and that the district lucked out.

“I think we could not be more fortunate to have somebody as committed to the Island as Sean in this position, and I think maybe it was all meant to be,” Shertzer said.

Mulvey brings over a decade of experience in leadership within Vineyard schools. He was assistant principal in the West Tisbury School and the Tisbury School before becoming a guidance counselor at the high school.