Kudos to the Steamship team

To the Editor:

My name is Sue Scanlon. A couple of weeks ago, I was traveling to the Vineyard with several folks. One of our party had left her purse, with medicine, back on the Cape in Harwich. We discovered this at around 6 pm. Terminal manager Leigh Cormie went above and beyond in assisting to get the medication on the last boat out of Woods Hole, where Allison and Rob were vital in physically getting it on the boat. Leigh even delivered to the hotel where the person was staying. He, Allison, and Rob showed the professional kindness we would each want our parent or grandparent to receive. The Steamship Authority truly is the lifeline to the Islands, and this is just one example of many, I’m certain.

Sue Scanlon

Tiverton, R.I.