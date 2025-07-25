Privileged exceptionalism, as practiced on Cape Poge

To the Editor:

Allow me to provide an update on the beach theft in progress on Cape Poge. A select group of 10 (but not all) Cape Poge landowners continues to exasperate thousands of Island residents and visitors with their ceaseless assault on public beach access. Given the sublime natural beauty of the Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge and the enticing prospect of having it all to yourself, even the most noble among us might be tempted to partake in this brand of Veruca Salt behavior. But this update is not about moral judgment. It is about rule of law, common sense, and common courtesy. It is about neighborly goodwill (or lack thereof).

It is important to note that support for public beach access is not delineated by interest groups — it is Cape Poge landowners versus the public writ large. The initial strategy of the obstructionists was to pit the public against the stewards of this property, the Trustees. This doomed plot has met its appropriate demise as the public bore witness to the misadventures of these schemers.

In the latest example of outrageous hypocrisy, one Cape Poge obstructionist has been cited by the town for building a deck on this cherished sanctuary, without obtaining the necessary permits required in this fragile zone. This self-inflicted wound will prove fatal to their disingenuous campaign of environmental protection. This is yet another instance of feigned environmental concern which crumbles upon cursory inspection.

One would think this group would defend themselves from the public uproar to their actions. Perhaps they would like to clear the air, and their good name. But after recently building a locked gate across a right of way, the owners of the clandestine construction project had “no further comment.”

This select group of Cape Poge landowners wish to enjoy unlimited vehicle access for themselves, friends, catering staff, landscapers, and deck builders, while denying any access to the public. Are the trucks of their countless vehicles fitted with magic tires that leave no print? Their duplicity is stunning. Their rulebook reads “Heads I win, tails you lose.”

We all understand the capricious spirit of the natural world. Lack of beach access caused by nesting plovers and winter storm erosion is accepted by the public.

Mother Nature may take as she pleases, but the public will never extend this same courtesy to egregiously entitled landowners.

The ultimate resolution to beach access on Cape Poge will require compromise by both the thousands of interested members of society and the handful of abutting landowners. It is now time to move on from this embarrassing episode and finalize a thoughtful solution that respects nature, abutters, the public, and rule of law. As I have said many times, sunlight is the best disinfectant.

Rich Thompson

Edgartown