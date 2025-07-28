This article was originally meant for post July 17.

The world disappeared behind rain that fell in opaque sheets last Thursday afternoon. It left deep puddles that sloshed over ankles and car fenders. As I am always grateful for rain during our dry summers, I was grateful for this one, though grateful, too, that it never reached the proportions of what fell on rural Kerr County, Texas. I have never seen or imagined anything like that, and cannot stop thinking of the lives lost in that flooding.

There have been so many smoke alarms and car accidents. Mike and other alarm and rescue responders are regularly awakened during the night. He often comes home to tell me that the truck had just returned to the station when a second call came in. Same during the day, when he disappears down the driveway. I am grateful for the devotion to duty and to our town that gets firemen to drop everything to respond to what may or may not be a real emergency.

A call is coming over the pager as I am writing this, an accident on the Edgartown Road, and Mike ran out the door.

Congratulations to the Rev. Cathlin Baker and Bill Eville, who are this year’s winners of the Martha’s Vineyard Foundation Creative Living Award. The award will be presented at a ceremony this fall.

The West Tisbury Church will host its annual Berry Festival this Saturday, July 19, from noon to 4 pm. There will be berry shortcakes, smoothies, parfaits, and pies to be enjoyed on the front lawn of the churchyard. It’s such a cheery sight, with the banner strung across the fence, and people enjoying their treats — one of the highlights of summer.

Saturday morning, there will be a memorial service at the Chilmark Church for Ann Dietrich at 11 am.

Max Decker and Jeff Hoerle are the artists whose work will be featured at a premiere at the Field Gallery this Saturday, from 4 to 6 pm.

Residents along Christiantown and Indian Hill Roads have been concerned about speeding traffic in their neighborhood, especially during the summer. A lack of visibility at the intersection has made it particularly dangerous. After witnessing several near misses, Elizabeth Langer called Town Hall to ask for stop signs to be installed at the intersection. Elizabeth sent a thank-you letter to the board, but asked that I mention it in the column to let everyone know about the quick response, within two weeks; also to alert drivers to be aware of the stop signs. Reviews have been mixed, but mostly positive.

Library news: Children’s librarians will be at the Polly Hill Arboretum next Tuesday, July 22, for a nature story hour and activities at 10:30 am. It’s designed for children ages 0-5, but all are welcome. On Wednesday morning at 9:30, meet the Vineyard Conservation Society at Short Cove on Tisbury Great Pond for “Oyster Tales and Walking Trails.” To register: mvshellfishgroup.org. Joel Harrison, Jeremy Berlin, Eric Johnson, and Tauras Biskis will perform Joel Harrison’s original music and jazz next Thursday, July 24, at 4:30 pm. There will be “One Minute Madness” games for tweens and teens on Friday at 3 pm.

While at the library, welcome Olivia Gately, who has just returned from maternity leave.

I don’t know what happened last week. I haven’t lost my mind, and my woods aren’t way behind in their seasonal progression. My woods have been leafed out for some time before the Fourth of July. Apparently, a column I wrote earlier this spring was printed instead of my July 10 submission. Oops.