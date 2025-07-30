Local charges dropped against Ravizza

At the Edgartown District Courthouse on Thursday, the local charges against Jared Ravizza — who is facing murder in Connecticut for a separate incident — were dropped due to lack of prosecution, according to court documents.

Ravizza, 28, was facing assault and battery and vandalism after allegedly attacking his father at his West Tisbury home in April of last year.

At the courthouse on Thursday, Judge Benjamin Barnes dismissed Ravizza’s assault and battery charge and his vandalism charge on the basis of lack of prosecution, according to court documents. Ravizza’s father, Jason Ravizza, chose not to press charges.

Ravizza is being held at the Plymouth County Correctional Facility for the murder of his 70-year-old former roommate, Bruce Feldman, and his two dogs.

Ravizza was also indicted in September of last year for stabbing two McDonald’s workers at a Plymouth rest stop, and is facing multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, after he stabbed four girls in a Quincy movie theater. The alleged violence in Connecticut, Plymouth, and Quincy all took place in a single day.