Black excellence on the big screen

The Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF), now in its 23rd year, honors Black excellence in film. It will be quite the celebration this summer, with multiple screenings of features, documentaries, and short films from August 1 to 9 at the M.V. Performing Arts Center.

More than two decades ago, seasonal residents and MVAAFF founders Stephanie Rance, with expertise in public relations, and cinematographer and director Floyd Rance merged their talents to create the festival. They have nurtured it into its current nine-day stellar form, which regularly draws eager residents and visitors alike.

“It’s grown tremendously,” Rance told The Times of this summer’s festival. ESPN will return as presenting sponsor, alongside first-time media sponsor the Cut. “This year we had about 800 submissions, which is very daunting,” he added.

Judges’ screening process runs from about September through April, narrowing down to around 69 independent films. “It’s an arduous process, a labor of love, but we make it happen. Then we have some 15 studio releases,” Rance said.

With so much to choose from daily, what follows is just a sampler. The festivities begin even before the official opening, with a special presentation on July 31 of “The Chi,” followed by a discussion with actors Luke James and Lynn Whitfield. “The Chi” is an American drama television series created by Lena Waithe for Showtime. Set on Chicago’s South Side, the series delves into the complexities of life in the neighborhood, exploring the interconnected lives of its residents.

On August 1, the sports documentary “Unraveling George” will screen, followed by a “Color of Conversation” with director Michael Jay Tollin and William (“Bill”) Rhoden, sports columnist and editor at large at Andscape. This world premiere introduces the beloved and hugely admired, but mostly anonymous, George Raveling. Narrated by Marlon Wayans, the film chronicles the extraordinary journey of this Hall of Fame basketball coach whom Doc Rivers called “the most interesting man in the world.” Michael Jordan simply says, “I would not be Michael Jordan without George Raveling.”

That evening is “The Dutchman,” starring André Holland, Kate Mara, Aldis Hodge, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Zazie Beetz, followed by a discussion with Hodge and co-writer, producer, and director Andre Gaines. This thriller, about a successful Black man who finds himself in a psychological game of cat-and-mouse with a mysterious white woman, is based on the 1964 Obie Award-winning play by Amiri Baraka. It was written by Qasim Basir and Andre Gaines.

Scenes from A24 and Apple Original Films’ “Highest 2 Lowest” close out opening night. This marks Academy Award-winner Spike Lee’s fifth collaboration with Denzel Washington. The film is a quintessentially New York “reinterpretation,” as Lee calls it, of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 Japanese police procedural, “High and Low.” “Highest 2 Lowest” is about a music mogul who’s forced to fight for his family and legacy when he becomes the victim of a ransom plot. It also stars Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, and A$AP Rocky. Lee and Hadera will discuss the film’s themes following the presentation.

On Tuesday, August 5, Janine Rubenstein, editor-at-Large at People magazine, will speak with award-winning artist, actress, producer, and daytime TV host Jennifer Hudson about the cultural impact of ”The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which features celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music.

That same day is “Invisible Beauty,” a film about fashion trailblazer Bethann Hardison, who reflects on her journey as a pioneering Black model, modeling agent, and activist fighting for racial diversity. Afterward, Lindsay Peoples, editor-in-chief of the Cut, will speak with Hardison, who also directed the film.

On Sunday, August 3, is episode 5 of “The Vineyard,” Netflix’s American romantic teen drama “Forever,” followed by a conversation with director and writer Mara Brock Akil.

Friday, August 8, will include “Solo Traveling With Tracee Ellis Ross,” a docuseries that invites audiences to join Ross on solo travels to Morocco, Mexico, and Spain, inspiring viewers to embark on their solo journeys.

ESPN Films and National Geographic’s powerful documentaries, “Above the Tide: 20 Years After Katrina” and “Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time” respectively, screen on Saturday, August 9. The film pays tribute to first responders, medical personnel, and ordinary citizens of all ages who demonstrated courage, selflessness, and resilience in the face of unimaginable adversity.

HBO Max will screen “Seen & Heard Part 2,” “Heard,” followed by a panel with executive producers Issa Rae, Giselle Bailey, Phil Bertelsen, and Montrel McKay. The series explores the history of Black entertainers and artists, both onscreen and behind the scenes, and their impact on television. ”Seen & Heard” highlights the evolution of Black representation in TV, celebrating the achievements of Black entertainers and artists. It underscores the journey from Black entertainers being “seen” onscreen to Black creatives being “heard,” and shaping the narrative within the entertainment industry.

The final day will also include a live recording of Higher Ground’s hit podcast, “IMO With Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson.” The siblings will discuss culture, creativity, and community with actress, singer-songwriter, producer, director, choreographer, and stylist Teyana Taylor. Produced by Higher Ground in collaboration with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, the former First Lady and her older brother share their opinions and honest perspectives on the everyday questions that shape our lives, relationships, and the world around us.

Stephanie Rance says, “This is the first time we have a theme, which … is joy. And what better place to celebrate joy than on Martha’s Vineyard? The world could be crumbling, but we are celebrating our happy place.”

The Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival will run from August 1 through August 9 at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center in Oak Bluffs. For the complete list of films, events, and tickets, see mvaaff.com/2025-festival-itinerary.