Court report

July 7

Norma N. Holmes, 82, Edgartown, two counts of violating a harassment prevention order, malicious destruction of property less than $1,200, arraigned and held, conditions to complete anger management course, continue therapy, and meet with psychiatrist twice a month, bail set at $500 with potential for bail revocation, continued to discover compliance and jury selection.

July 11

Jairo D. Freitas, 36, Vineyard Haven; trespass with motor vehicle, abandoned motor vehicle, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Marizete S. Costa, 41, Edgartown; operating under the influence of liquor, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, arraigned and held, bail sat at $100 with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

July 14

Aaron J. Blake, 38, Oak Bluffs; license suspended, miscellaneous equipment violation, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Michael D. Jones, 58, Edgartown; intimidation of witness/juror/police/court officials, arraigned and released, conditions to wear GPS, no contact and stay away from exclusion zone victims’ workplace.

Jack S. Crognale, 68, Edgartown; restaurant defraud, resist arrest, disorderly conduct, arraigned and released on personal recognizance,continued to pretrial hearing.

July 17

Joseph K. Tierney, 64, Vineyard Haven; assault and battery on 60-plus/disabled, arraigned and released on personal recognizance, conditions to stay away from and have no contact with alleged victim, continued to pretrial hearing.

July 24

Kara Peters, 42, Vineyard Haven; shoplifting by asportation, arraigned and released, continued to preprosecution diversion.

Nathaniel N. Pitman, 28, Edgartown; reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving scene of personal injury, marked lanes violation, rate of speed exceeding posted limit, racing motor vehicle.

Patterson Owusu, 32, Springfield; operating motor vehicle with suspended license, registration not in possession, arraigned and released, case closed.