A Gallery Arts & Design, summer pop-up

In July, A Gallery Arts & Design launched a summer 2025 pop-up in Edgartown. The pop-up will run through September 2025. This iteration of A Gallery Art & Design is a collaboration between curator Tanya Augoustinos and entrepreneur Chandler Biggs. More than two dozen artists, working in all mediums, are featured. Most of the art is created on the Vineyard by established and emerging artists. Three deceased artists are also represented: a selection of paintings by Rez Williams, pastels on handmade paper by pastel master Irving Petlin, and reverse paintings on glass in hand-painted frames by Richard Lee.

Other Island artists on view include Lucy Mitchell, with mixed-media sculptural objects; Frances McGuire with acrylic and oil paintings; Kate Feiffer, drawings/works on paper; Barbara Kassel, oil paintings; Billy Hoff, oil paintings; Leslie Baker, oil paintings and collage works; Whitney Cleary, oil paintings; Alejandro Carreño, paintings; Kara Taylor, mixed-media paintings; James Langlois, drawings; Nancy Shaw Cramer, mixed-media; Julia Mitchell, tapestries woven on-Island; Wendy Weldon, mixed-media paintings and works on paper; Ruth Kirchmeier, woodcuts; Liz Taft, oil paintings; Carol Brown Goldberg, mixed-media paintings, prints, and bronze sculpture; Justen Ahren, photographs on metal; Jeremy Wagner, paintings on canvas and steel, hand-pulled screenprints, drawings; Nicholas Grassi, mixed-media works on paper; and Lorna Ashe, with mixed-media lamps made from repurposed and found objects, and original artwork.

A Gallery is open every day from 10 am to 8 pm, except Tuesday, which is by appointment only. 41 Main St., Edgartown, 508-939,0518, agallerymv@hotmail.com.