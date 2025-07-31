Mirth and immersion at Jewish Culture Festival

1 of 5

On August 5 the Jewish Cultural Festival will return, offering a celebration of Jewish culture open to attendees of all faiths, with plenty of food and fun, interactive events, and panel discussions.

At last year’s festival, the annual event by Chabad on Martha’s Vineyard, the spotlight shone on musical talent, with singer Matisyahu headlining. This year, the big draw is humor, and comedian and actor Elon Gold is taking top billing.

Rabbi Tzvi Alperowitz of Chabad on M.V. told The Times that he looks forward to a good time. “[Gold’s] comedy is exceptional, very smart,” he said. “The reason why we’re choosing him is because his comedy is of a Jewish nature. He’s not just a Jewish comedian. It’s Jewish comedy.”

In addition to Gold’s standup career, he has played roles on the classic comedy TV shows “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Frasier,” as well as on the procedural “The Mentalist.”

“Comedy is a real staple of Jewish culture,” Alperowitz added. “There are many theories behind it. Comedy has always been a way to get through difficult times, and Jews throughout the ages found many ways — the Torah and Jewish learning and prayer — but also found a way to find humor and find comedy and find some light, even in dark situations.”

This year also has the most attractions of any Jewish Culture Festival thus far, thanks in part to a slate of new interactive events to take place under a tent on the premises.

At “Spices & Scents of Judaism,” led by Rabbi Dr. Yosef Glassman, festivalgoers can experience the sacred aromas of ancient Jerusalem.

Guests will also be invited to complete two large paint-by-numbers murals alongside pop artist Rabbi Yitzchok Moully — one depicting the Western Wall in Jerusalem and one of a Shabbat candle lighting.

Attendees will also appreciate the opportunity to explore their Jewish heritage at the “Ask Rosenberg” table, where genealogy expert Sallyann Sack and her staff will trace the origins of Jewish family names and their histories.

Other events in the tent will include meeting a Jewish scribe, who will answer questions about their craft and write attendees’ Hebrew names on parchment as souvenirs. You’ll also have the opportunity to decorate your own case for a mezuzah, scrolls traditionally placed on thresholds in Jewish homes (mezuzah means “doorpost” in Hebrew).

While they are not headlining this year’s festival, there will still be musical acts to enjoy. Violinist Yaeko Elmaleh will play with an accompanying string quartet, featuring acoustic performances of Jewish music including klezmer, Sephardic melodies, and Israeli folk. You can also catch original songs by Distant Cousins, a folk/pop trio who stay true to their Jewish roots.

The festival schedule also comes packed with food-focused events. Islanders can also get a taste of Jewish holidays, a follow-up of sorts to last year’s spread of foods from the world’s Jewish communities. This year, eat your way through Rosh Hashanah (brisket), Chanukah (latkes), Purim (street foods), Passover (slow-braised lamb), and Shavuot (seafood and salads).

At “Jewish Food, Identity & Fire,” grilling expert and Vineyarder Steven Raichlen, the mind behind “The Barbecue! Bible,” will speak with Fleishigs Magazine editor-in-chief Shifra Klein.

David Galzignato of Herzog Wine Cellars will also appear with colleagues in the kosher wine industry for the “Kosher Wine Reimagined” panel, and Royal Wine Corp. will supply a selection of kosher wines for the festival.

Speaking to The Times, Alperowitz said that it is important for Jewish attendees to enjoy a connection to their culture. “I want people to come out inspired and proud of who they are. Everyone should be proud of who they are.” he said. “Especially today with antisemitism raging,” he added, “it is critical that people … feel proud of who they are.”

The third annual Jewish Culture Festival will take place on August 5 from 4 to 8 pm at the Deborah and David Reed residence in West Tisbury. Chabad on M.V. will share the address with registrants in the days leading up to the festival. You can register at vineyardchabad.org/content/festival. $100 for participants over 21, and $36 for those under 21.