“We are not what we endure, we are what we become because of it. Every fracture becomes a future.“ –Danroy Henry Sr.

I attended the opening reception for Dan Henry’s art exhibit at Mariposa Museum last Thursday, and it was a profound and moving experience. The exhibit is titled “A Way Through.” Every piece is stunningly beautiful, and Dan’s words that accompany each piece take your heart on a journey. I am not an art critic, I can only tell you that everyone who experiences this exhibit will be touched in some way by it, so don’t miss it. Check out the full schedule at mariposamuseum.org.

The annual and popular All Island Art Show will be on Monday, August 4, at the

Tabernacle from 10 am to 3 pm. This show provides a venue for amateur and emerging

artists to display and sell their art, and for the public to see amazing and unique artwork. Additional information may be found at allislandartshow.org.

The Tabernacle is busy these days! On Thursday, August 7, at 7:15 pm, the MVCMA will stream in six other camp meetings from across the country for the first ever National

Celebration of the Camp Meeting Movement. This collaborative celebration will include

music, spiritual leadership, and a historic portrayal of the 19th century African American

preacher Amanda Berry Smith.

And on Friday, August 1, the Sunset Concert series will present the Mike Benjamin Band. Bring your chairs and picnic to the Tabernacle lawn at 6 pm to enjoy the music.

The 2025 M.V. Book Festival is this week, August 2 and 3. The lineup features 30 of the country’s leading authors, plus well-known moderators and special guests, including Oak Bluffs’ own Jessica Harris discussing her book “Braided Heritage,” which explores the rich fusion of indigenous, European, and African food traditions. Oak Bluffs expertise will also be well represented with discussion moderators including Dawn Davis, Barbara Phillips, and Valerie Jarrett. The programs are free, and all take place at the Chilmark Community Center. Full schedule and program details can be found at mvbookfestival.org.

On Monday, August 4, it’s Entrain time! Featherstone continues Musical Mondays, with a time change to 6 pm. See you there!

Get excited! Built On Stilts, the Island’s homegrown community dance festival, is coming back! Mark your calendars for August 7-9 and 16-18. More next week on some of the performers. You can see the full schedule at builtonstilts.org.

Happy birthday to you, Bob Laskowski, on August 1! You share the day with Maureen Farrissey and Kim Wadleigh. Seniel Hannigan celebrates on the 2nd (we miss you on Circuit Ave., Seniel!) Sing a birthday song to music man Brian Weiland on August 3. Barack Obama, Freedom Cartwright, and Zak Martellucci all have their day on the 4th. Happy birthday to James Franklin Blue and Melanie Rankow Preston on the 5th. Ezra Agnew celebrates on August 6.

We are somehow always astonished when August arrives. It’s here — be careful and kind out there!

Send me your news!